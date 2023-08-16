With the 2023 November 7 election approaching, candidate filing will soon be opening. Various offices in school districts, cemeteries and cities will be up for election this round.

Filing for city and district candidates will open on August 28 and will close on September 8 in both Jefferson and Clark Counties.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.