With the 2023 November 7 election approaching, candidate filing will soon be opening. Various offices in school districts, cemeteries and cities will be up for election this round.
Filing for city and district candidates will open on August 28 and will close on September 8 in both Jefferson and Clark Counties.
In Jefferson County, trustees for several cemetery boards will be up for election this year. Central, Lewisville, Little Butte, Pioneer, Ririe Shelton, Roberts and West Jefferson Memorial Cemeteries will be holding elections for board trustees.
In Rigby, there will be three city council seats up for election; those currently occupied by Douglas Burke, Rourke Burke and Aliza King.
Two city council seats will be up for election in the city of Menan, those currently occupied by Troy Hansen and Ron Jones as well as the office of Mayor which is currently held by incumbent Tad Haight.
City Council offices currently occupied by incumbents Edidt Sanchez and Connie Surerus are up for election this year in Roberts, as is the office of Mayor, held now by Robert “B.J.” Berlin.
The Ririe Mayor, an office held by Larry Lovell, will be up for election, as will two council seats currently held by incumbents Robert Johnson and Howard Kimmel.
In Lewisville, the two four-year city council seats held by Brigham Briggs and James Ball will be up for election. However, the seat held by Blake Ball, who was appointed last year will also be up for election for a 2-year term instead.
The office of Mayor, currently held by incumbent Sherry Locascio, is up for election in Mud Lake. Council seats held by Brian Hawkes and Bill Locascio are also up for election in the city.
Two seats on the Jefferson Joint School District #251 Board of Trustees are up for election this year, including the seat for Zone 4, currently held by Michael Peterson, and Zone 7, held by Leon Clark.
Ririe Joint School District #252 has three seats up for election this year, for Zone 1, currently held by Nathan Johnson; Zone 2, held by Tim Sopalski; and Zone 3, held by Brigham Cook.
Three seats are up for election on the West Jefferson School District #253 Board of Trustees. Those seats are for Zone 1, held by Andrea Rigby; Zone 2, held by Willy Schmitt; and Zone 3, held by Tyson Burtenshaw.
Local fire districts, such as Central Fire District, Hamer Fire District, Roberts Fire District and West Jefferson Fire District will also be holding elections for their boards of commissioners.
In Clark County
The city council for Dubois has two four-year seats up for election, seats currently held by Dan Bramwell and Amanda Baker.
In Spencer, two council seats, held by Dave Price and Sandy McClure, will be up for election.
The only seat up for election this year in the Clark County Cemetery District is the seat for Spencer, currently held by Lyle Holden.
The Clark County School District #161 Board of Trustees has two seats going up for election. Zone 2, currently held by Tom Strong, and Zone 4, currently held by Danette Frederiksen.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.