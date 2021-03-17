Cities throughout Jefferson and Clark County are making decisions regarding Easter egg hunts in the midst of ongoing concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Lewisville City Council discussed their annual celebration at their meeting March 10, with Mayor George Judd stating that although the mask mandate has been lifted in the county, numbers of those infected have continued to rise.
“We also probably don’t want to be the only place in the county doing it,” said City Clerk Donnetta Fife.
Judd stated that perhaps if the numbers had cooled off, it would be possible, but they don’t want mass amounts of families coming to Lewisville with the numbers still on the rise. Judd said they can look at doing another event later in the year, but for now, it would be best to not hold the Easter egg hunt.
Annika Davey with the Ririe Coalition for Community Development, or RCCD, stated that they will be holding their Easter egg hunt for city residents, with the event set to take place at 10 a.m. Saturday April 3.
“We close down Main Street and we do ask that people arrive early since we split up the kids into different age groups,” Davey said.
Children between the ages of two and ten are invited to participate in the event and Davey says they encourage participants and families to recycle their eggs and to check every egg, as some eggs will have prize papers inside. The city and fire department donate bicycles to the event as a prize.
There will be a community event at 7 p.m. March 25 at the fire department for teens and adults to help stuff the Easter eggs for the hunt – hotdogs will be provided. Davey says they are also accepting donations of bags of individually wrapped candies.
“We usually stuff about 5,000 eggs and it goes by much faster with community participation,” Davey said.
According to Clark County resident and Lions Club member Bonnie Stoddard, there will also be Easter egg hunts for Clark County and Hamer, with Clark County holding their event at 10 a.m. April 3 at Waring City Park for children in preschool through the sixth grade. Hamer’s hunt will be at 10 a.m. April 3 at Hamer School.
Rigby will be holding an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. April 3 at the Rigby City Park. The event is being co-sponsored by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Rigby City Police, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office CRC (civilian resource committee) and the Upper Valley Child advocacy Center.
At this time, Menan Mayor Tad Haight said he was unsure if there would be an Easter celebration for the city but that he, and the Easter Bunny, will be there if the event moves forward.