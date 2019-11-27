Lewisville, Menan, Roberts, Mud Lake and Ririe are all continuing to work toward area of impact agreements with Jefferson County.
The area of impact is the county property surrounding a city. It is viewed as property that could eventually be annexed into the city. The area of impact is under county jurisdiction, but under an area of impact agreement, the cities have input into which ordinances should be enforced in the area. That input is intended to make annexation easier in the future.
So far, Rigby is the only city council to approve an area of impact agreement with the county this year. All city governments have been given Rigby’s area of impact agreement to model their agreements after. Cities will be looking over and changing the agreement or potentially creating new agreements through the negotiation process with the county.
“We would like to get them in place, we want to have a well-defined and planned document,” County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway said. “That’s our first concern, that we have a document that’s supportable, sustainable, that will last for some time.”
Here are what the mayors have to say about their cities’ areas of impact process:
Lewisville and Menan
Menan Mayor Tad Haight said the city has put together a “wish list” for the county which the county will review. Haight said one major difference compared with Rigby’s area of impact is the elimination of a section regarding county residents hooking up to the sewer system.
“I don’t know why a county resident would want to hook up to a sewer system, and I don’t know why the city would allow that,” Haight said.
He said another concern Menan has with the model agreement are timelines, which include quick turnarounds. He said Rigby is unique because the city has full-time staff. Other cities in Jefferson County do not, including Menan. The city council regularly meets once a month, and the city clerk works two and a half days each week.
“We cannot make those timelines, and so we’re simply not going to go there,” Haight said.
Haight said other portions of the county’s framework agreement, or “boiler plate,” also do not work for Menan.
“The boiler plate is all the stuff we simply can’t swallow,” Haight said. “We don’t agree with almost any of the boiler plate.”
Haight said Menan is also continuing to work with Lewisville to claim a portion of Lewisville’s area of impact to use for the city sewer system. Lewisville Mayor George Judd has indicated Lewisville is in favor of that, since Lewisville may be hooking to Menan’s system in the future.
Judd said a resident in that portion of Lewisville’s area of impact told the city council he would like to remain in Lewisville’s area of impact. Judd said the city would take that into consideration, and said it likely would not make much of a difference to residents in the area. He said changing the area of impact would not necessarily mean residents in the area would no longer be able to annex into Lewisville.
Outside of Lewisville’s interactions with Menan’s area of impact agreement, Judd said not much has been done. He said Lewisville is currently waiting for Menan’s agreement because two cities share a lawyer — Kris Meek. Judd said Meek is changing the wording of the agreement in portions the county wanted to remain the same for all cities, meaning negotiations will need to take place.
“There was just no need to pay him to work on ours and theirs until the county buys off on new wording,” Judd said. “Because the attorney (Meek) had problems with the wording in the county impact, at least the one they passed with Rigby.”
After Meek negotiates with the county regarding Menan’s agreement, Judd said Lewisville officials will begin working on theirs.
Mud Lake
In a town surrounded by farmland, the city government does not want to significantly impact county residents in the area of impact. Mud Lake Mayor Sherry Locascio said the area of impact will likely be smaller than other cities in the county. She described Mud Lake as “land-locked.”
“We don’t have a whole lot of area to grow,” she said.
Locascio said Mud Lake is not basing their area of impact off Rigby’s, since the two cities are significantly different. She said the city will, however, take some aspects of Rigby’s plan.
Roberts
Roberts Mayor B. J. Berlin said the city government is working toward an area of impact agreement. He said the city council passed an area of impact ordinance roughly seven years ago, sent it to the county and never heard anything back.
Berlin said he felt there were issues with the “boiler plate” the county provided to the cities. He said he wants to ensure the impact agreement is done correctly and does not take jurisdiction away from the city.
Ririe
Ririe is currently involved in a lawsuit that involves the city’s area of impact. Ririe Mayor Larry Lovell said until the case is resolved, he does not want to comment on what the city is doing with its impact area. However, he said the city is working on an area of impact plan.