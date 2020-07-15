Cities in Jefferson County have received allocations from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, totaling $990,600 in aid as a result of COVID-19.
Tribal, local, regional and district governments can access the funds through the website for pandemic-related expenses, which can include payroll expenses for public safety, public health, health care, human services and similar employees who are substantially dedicated to COVID-19 mitigation or response.
According to County Emergency Management Coordinator Rebecca Squires, each city has their own allocation and a point of contact for the funds.
For Menan, the city council discussed options for how to spend the funds, including sanitizer stations at the city office building, park and Town Hall, as well as a sneeze guard for the office and possibly face masks. A power washer was also mentioned to purchase in order to spray down the playground and table at the park.
Cities must request pre-approval or reimbursement through transparent.idaho.gov after registering as an eligible entity, where they can then track the CARES funds.
Each city in Jefferson County has the following CARES Act funds available: Hamer – $3,500, Lewisville – $17,800, Menan – $27,900, Mud Lake – $14,100, Rigby – $144,400, Ririe –$23,200 and Roberts – $21,600. Jefferson County has $738,100 in funding.