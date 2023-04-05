A group of Jefferson and Bonneville County Citizens composed a letter which was presented to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on March 27, regarding their concerns with plans on a new transfer station on County Line Road.
Jefferson County Citizen Neal Andrus approached the board, letter in hand, at the regular meeting to present the various concerns outlined by the letter.
“We are the community members from both Jefferson and Bonneville counties who are directly impacted and located by the proposed Waste Transfer Station on County Line Road,” the letter stated. “Our concerns may be addressed in the following categories.”
Listed in their letter, the community members listed potential risks due to increased traffic, reduced ability to safely access and use County Line for vehicles, bikes and foot traffic and the stations proximity to the rail road tracks. They also listed concerns regarding the impact the station may have on their property values, such as the property’s ability to sell or even the impact the station may have on their personal enjoyment of their properties due to smells, noise or errant garbage.
Hand in hand with these concerns, they listed possible environmental impacts such as light pollution, ground water pollution, blowing garbage, noise pollution and pest control.
In the letter, these community members asked county officials if a transfer study was reviewed as County Line is a major corridor; what other properties were reviewed for the possible station site; what the emergency shut-down protocol would be; if the county had considered the distance from emergency services and what the water and sewer accommodations would be.
In addition to presenting their concerns, the citizens requested copies of environmental impact studies, transportation studies, groundwater contamination and impact studies, emergency response times studies, noise pollution, air pollution and rail line impact studies.
Public Works Administrator Rob Cromwell took time at the meeting to address each of the concerns listed in this letter.
“I think there may be some confusion between a transfer station and a landfill,” Cromwell stated. To remedy this confusion, he began his presentation by clarifying the differences between the two.
A Transfer station, he explained the key differences between the two, assuring Andrus and the community that waste is inspected, sorted, reloaded and transported to a landfill. He emphasized the fact that waste is not onsite for an extended amount of time, as a transfer station is not the permanent home of the waste brought in by the community.
He further addressed their concerns regarding the possible health risks the station posed. He stated the design choices for their station and its operation address ways to decrease negative impacts through guidelines from the Environmental Protection Agency.
He stated the prohibition of unnecessary engine idling, watering down dusty surfaces, and paving surfaces where the trucks operate will help prevent excessive air emissions. As far as water pollution, Cromwell explained the station will be an enclosed building to prevent the mixture of rain or snow-melt from mixing with the waste onsite. He further stated no hazardous materials will be accepted at the site.
As far as noise concerns, he assured the community operation activities will be conducted during the day, similar to the existing operating hours of the landfill currently located at the site. There will be only enough lighting outside of business hours for security cameras. He does not believe this will impact the surrounding residents.
Concerning odors and other air pollution, Cromwell stated the Solid Waste Department is taking precautions to minimize oders by conducting operations inside the building.
“Generally, odors from municipal waste are not too bad,” he said.
As the site will have an enclosed building, Cromwell further stated the likelihood of exposing the human and animal population to new allergens are low, especially as there will be routine cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces and equipment.
In fact, he explains the creation of the transfer station may help reduce the rate of emphysema development as he believes fewer people will see the need to burn their garbage and choose to take it to the station instead. As trash-burning is harmful, it will be prohibited at the facility.
Traffic concerns on County Line, he agreed, are merited. However, traffic queues for the station will not be on County Line. Instead, they are trying to design queuing inside the site to accommodate the traffic.
In an address to the property value concern, Cromwell reminded citizens the proposed site of the station is already the home of a landfill for construction materials, tires, metals and yard waste. As a high-industrial zone, it is currently permitted for this purpose and thus may not have a large impact on property values.
Many of the concerns regarding property value and enjoyment of property, Cromwell explained, will be likely undisturbed. Hours of operation of the station will be similar to the existing hours at the landfill, not introducing a large change to the area.
This is the only site the county has considered for the station, he answered. The property is already owned by the county and permitted by the Department of Environmental Quality. An alternate location, as the community members asked the county to consider, would come at a greater cost.
All of the studies the requested by the community, if required by statute, will be done in the next phase of the project, Cromwell explained. In the current phase, he said, they are focusing on determining the feasibility of a station, taking public input, and creating a preliminary design.
According to County Commissioner Roger Clark, the Board of Commissioners has not yet decided if a transfer station is even warranted at this time, but are instead interested in hearing from the community and seeing preliminary designs to take the associated costs into consideration.
These statements were echoed by County Commissioner Scott Hancock, who stated, “It’s not that we’re trying to snowball it past you. We’re not positive it will even happen, but we’re listening to your concerns and taking your suggestions into consideration.”
