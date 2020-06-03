Rigby has received approval from the Idaho Department of Equality to obtain the necessary equipment in moving forward with the Nuvoda system study.
Nuvoda, which was founded in 2007, says they aim to transform wastewater treatment through the application of technology that focuses on biological processes.
Using Mobile Organic Biofilm, or MOB, settleability and treatment capacity are increased as well as process stability, their site explains.
“I’m extremely hopeful for the system,” said Scott Humphries, Wastewater Treatment Operator. “If it works the way they’re saying it will, it’ll be a good thing for the city.”
Once the equipment arrives, the city will open up for bids on the construction of the system with Keller Associates acting as the engineers.
The city is required to make adjustments and modifications to the plant in order to stay up to date with requirements put forth by the Environmental Protection Agency and population growth.
If the city were to refuse updating the plant, it would cost Rigby fees in the tens of thousands of dollars.
Concerns have been expressed with the system working in Rigby’s winter climate, and if the system is unsuccessful, the city will have to turn to an $18 million plan, putting in place another bond on top of others currently on resident bills.