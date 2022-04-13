The Rigby City Council approved the annexation application for Kartchner Homes of 56 acres of land located at 365 N 3800 E in Rigby following a public hearing and discussion at their April 7 meeting.
The public hearing on the land’s annexation was scheduled for the April 7 city council meeting. Rigby City Mayor Richard Datwyler began the hearing by stating when there is an application for annexation a letter is sent out to those in the surrounding area. The letter notifies them of the application and they are invited to come and make a public comment either for or against the annexation of the land during the public hearing.
Datwyler closed the public comment section of the hearing after no one rose to speak for or against the application. The council began their discussion of the annexation, first by confirming with Rigby Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen that the application for annexation did not also request a zone change.
One issue which concerned the council was the lack of a traffic study for the area, however Hansen reminded the council that traffic studies are typically performed after annexation.
“The traffic study will be done when it goes into the platting stage,” Hansen said, “when they know how many homes are going into it. There will be a traffic study on both of the parcels once they get to the platting.”
Council Member Val Orme reminded the council that Kartchner Homes wanted to annex this particular parcel of land in order to ensure the developer could plat both of their land parcels together, when they enter that stage of their subdivision development. This would allow the developer to lay their plat out correctly, Orme stated.
“Right now, we aren’t sure what size the lots are,” Hansen said. “We’re not sure how many homes they’re going to be bringing in. If you did it now, the traffic study would not show the impact like it will when the plats are prepared.”
The council expressed concern regarding what the possible traffic impact would be on the narrow road following the subdivision development. Datwyler assured the council, at that point, that during the platting stage of development, if a traffic study was returned unfavorable, that the developer would then be required to re-plat and make changes that would allow for more favorable traffic study results.
Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley stated that if a traffic study came back unfavorable, then Kartchner Homes would be asked to make the narrow road wider, to accommodate for the new traffic. Not entirely sure what that situation would look like, Council member Becky Harrison asked him if they would have to go to Jefferson County to widen the road.
“The county is not going to help us build roads for a city development,” Bradley said.
Hansen reminded the council that the county would also have to approve the developer’s impact study during the platting phase, so the developer would also be working with the county throughout the process.
Despite the concerns about the traffic impact, City Attorney Robin Dunn notified the council that they had no choice but to approve the annexation of the land due to the application meeting all of the requirements.
“Planning and traffic is all important discussion,” Dunn said, “but where they’re not asking for a zone change, I don’t think you have a choice.”