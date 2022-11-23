The Rigby City Council directed Public Works Administrator Mitch Bradley to finish the re-design of 5th West, but to hold off on the project until the fix becomes a more pressing necessity.

Bradley approached the council at the Nov. 3 meeting seeking direction on the 5th West road-straightening project following the denied zone change on the property surrounding the curved road.


