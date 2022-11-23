The Rigby City Council directed Public Works Administrator Mitch Bradley to finish the re-design of 5th West, but to hold off on the project until the fix becomes a more pressing necessity.
Bradley approached the council at the Nov. 3 meeting seeking direction on the 5th West road-straightening project following the denied zone change on the property surrounding the curved road.
“I still want to move forward with the design of 5th West because eventually we’re going to need that,” Bradley stated at the meeting.
Someday, he further explained, it’s going to be developed, despite the recent denial of a zone change for owners R&S Properties, LLC. The city, he said, already bought the property to perform the fix and reiterated there have been accidents on the bottle-neck created by the large curve.
According to various members of the council, there are many projects that are currently in the works right now, of which some face delays due to rising costs, therefore making them hesitant to start yet another project.
“We’re already asking a lot of the residents right now,” said Council member Mike Wilder. “And to add something that is, at the moment, more of a luxury than a need.”
He later stated he believes it would be irresponsible to spend the money, which according to Bradley has been budgeted for the project, when there are already several things coming up which will increase the financial liability of the city residents.
Currently, Rigby is in the midst of working through park improvements at Larry Wilson Park and Scotty’s South Park, as well an expansion and upgrades the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Councilwoman Aliza King expressed her discomfort in moving forward with 5th West due to the current cost of fuel and increases in cost of other regular and every-day items.
“It makes me nervous to say I want to go ahead with this project that isn’t an emergency,” she said.
The council agreed to have Bradley finish work on the redesign, but asked him to hold off on taking the project to bid until later when the city can finish up some of the projects they already have going.
Previously, in September, the council moved to reject all of the submitted bids on the road due to cost estimates being double what the city had anticipated for the project.
The lowest bid at the time was $678,000, largely due to the doubling in costs for asphalt, Bradley had stated. Due to this, the council had made a not to increase the budget on the road project from $300,000 in the coming fiscal year.
According to Bradley back in September, the city budgeted $600,000 for the project in the 2022-2023 fiscal year. At the time, he stated he anticipated bids to go down in the fall months as most of the contractors’ summer projects would be wrapping up and their schedules freeing up.
He had anticipated this project would take place in the coming spring, at the time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.