City council members clash with mayor over police department liaison

Tensions ran high at the Rigby City Council meeting March 18 as councilmembers clashed with the mayor over appointing a liaison with the Rigby Police Department.
The conversation lasted for nearly an hour as council member Aliza King attempted to make a motion to put the council in charge of appointing liaisons to departments and Mayor Jason Richardson made efforts to delay any action items.
In Jan. of 2021, Richardson removed King as the liaison and made the decision to be solely in charge of contact with the department, causing concerns among council members that wished to have a different representative in order for increased accountability between the council, the mayor and the police department.
While the mayor does have executive power to appoint liaisons, it has been common practice in the past that council members would volunteer for their positions, City Attorney Robin Dunn stated previously.
“Mayor, do you want to use your authority to trump everyone or do you want to listen to everyone,” Dunn asked at the January meeting.
Richardson ultimately decided to keep himself as the sole police department contact.
At the meeting March 18, Richardson began the conversation stating that he hadn’t been approached about the item on the agenda and said that he wouldn’t want to discuss sensitive materials the would require an Executive Session. Richardson also wondered if it would be possible to have a discussion on the topic before it was addressed in a council meeting.
King said she would like to keep their discussion on the agenda and that as council, they can place a liaison as the mayor had made that statement previously.
Richardson stated in Jan. that a liaison position with the department didn’t actually exist and that he just had the power to appoint people to positions, not create them. He then said that as the legislative body, the council can create that position.
According to King and City Clerk Dave Swager, there was a liaison position that existed with the police department.
“I would like the council to vote on creating a liaison for the police department so we can continue to better our communication and operating together,” King said. “Especially where, Mayor, you are always traveling and I just feel like it needs to be a council member, which a few meetings ago I think we all had the same feeling.”
Council member Becky Harrison chimed in after King’s initial statement and said that she had reached out and gotten some opinions on some statutes the mayor had used to justify his decision previously and she found that the interpretations can vary between different attorneys.
“I do agree that although I think it is within your power to appoint that liaison, I also do think that based upon the statues I’ve read and even the statute you read to us, the council does have the power to kind of trump that and say ‘well no, we’d also like to have a council liaison to a department’ if we feel that’s necessary,” Harrison said.
Richardson then asked if the council would delay the discussion to wait for feedback from the Association of Idaho Cities, or AIC, and Dunn, he would like that.
King said that she had spoken to ICRMP (Idaho Counties Risk Management Program) and that she had already been directed in how to address the issue and bring it to council.
Dunn stated that as the city attorney, he represents the city and all elected officials, the mayor and council members alike, and that he’s unable to represent both as they had opposing views. He did say he had spoken to AIC as well and that he could see how the statutes would be interpreted as well as AIC saying that they wanted more time.
“I don’t know if one session postponement is good or bad,” Dunn said. “I know that tensions will be high regardless of what happens... it puts me in a real awkward position, and I think everyone understands that.”
Harrison said she still had a problem with the mayor combining his daily responsibilities of handling day-to-day operations for all departments with the liaison role for the police department.
“The liaison is an extra position that on a monthly or whatever they decide with the department, meets with them as an extra to keep us all informed,” Harrison said.
Council member Douglas Burke commented and said that there were a lot of issues that weren’t addressed for “months and months and months” and that the council didn’t know about them because they were swept under the rug.
Richardson said he disagreed that the issues weren’t addressed but that people in the police department didn’t know that they were being looked at. He then said that council members needed to understand the role of the liaison better and that they’re a go-between between a department and the city.
Harrison then asked Dunn if he believes they have the legal grounds to make a motion to create a liaison position, and King stated that ICRMP has said that they do. Richardson then told King that the question was to the attorney.
Harrison stated that she believes the council is within their bounds to create that position and council member Roarke Burke asked Richardson what his actual issue is with having a liaison. Roarke and Richardson then began raising their voices and arguing with each other to stop talking until Dunn told everyone to “chill out.”
Roarke continued, asking what the actual problem was and Richardson said they could discuss it in an Executive Session and several people began talking over each other again when Richardson told Douglas Burke to stop talking as well.
Dunn cut into the conversation and said that while he wouldn’t be rendering legal advice, he suggested having council member Richard Datwyler to conduct but Richardson said he would continue to conduct.
After more conversation, Douglas asked if there would be any legal ramifications to making a motion to have a liaison, and Dunn said they can do whatever they want tonight and any decision can be undone or redone depending on any future advice the city receives.
King made a motion to amend the ordinance to create the liaison position and have the appointing powers to the council as opposed to the mayor. Datwyler asked if they were so far in that she wanted to change the ordinance. While King explained, Richardson began speaking during her comments, which King stated that she was speaking.
“How is it okay for you to interrupt me,” King asked.
Datwyler said it was Richardson’s meeting and then Douglas seconded the motion. Richardson said he didn’t recognize the motion.
The conversation continued for another 20 minutes before council members ultimately voted to amend the ordinance on appointing members as liaisons as a joint effort where the mayor would make a nomination for the liaison and the council would have to approve it. King and Douglas voted no while Roarke, Harrison and Datwyler voted yes. Council member Nichole Weight was not present at this meeting.
The updated ordinance change has been published as a legal notice in this edition of The Jefferson Star.