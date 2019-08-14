With elections coming up, members of the Rigby City Council wonder if there will not be enough interest in city council positions to fill vacancies.
The topic came up during an informal discussion at the council meeting Aug. 1 when Mayor Jason Richardson mentioned the upcoming elections.
“As a council, I think we need to make sure it is somewhat alluring to work as a city council person,” Council Member Benson Taylor said.
Taylor, who said he will not run for reelection this cycle, said the position could be made more attractive by possibly increases wages from $300 a month to $500 and giving council members the option to purchase city insurance.
“That way a self-employed person who has to pay for insurance out-of-pocket completely, they may find that more like, ‘Yeah, I can do that,’” Taylor said.
Council Member Kirk Olsen, who also said he would not be up for reelection, said it would likely be too late to do anything before elections. Taylor said he agreed.
“There has to be a way, somewhere to draw people in,” Taylor said. “A lot of people have the feeling that they need to do this as a duty, they have the abilities to do it, but there’s also a lot of people, it needs to be worth their time to do it.”
Council Member Nichole Weight asked how increased pay would work, whether it would go into effect after or before elections. Taylor said if a decision was made for wages to be raised, it would be implemented for council members after going through a new election cycle. He said however, greater incentives would be a topic for future councils to consider.
The candidate filing period for city positions closes at 5 p.m. Sept. 6, with the deadline to withdraw candidacy being Sept. 20. Deadline for write-in candidates to file their declaration of intent is Oct. 8. Election Day is Nov. 5, with early voting and in-person absentee voting ending Nov. 1. The last day to pre-register to vote is Oct. 11, though voters can still register after this date when voting.