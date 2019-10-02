Most of the former Rigby Junior High property could soon be converted from a school zone to a commercial zone if the Rigby City Council approves the change at a public hearing tomorrow.
The potential zone change would affect lots 5, 6 and 7 on the block, all of which are bordered by 1st West and are currently being sold by Jefferson Joint School District No. 251. Chad Martin, district superintendent, said it makes sense for the property zone to be changed.
“We felt like that was in the best interest as those are up for sale anyway,” Martin said.
The change would make that whole half of the block commercial. Lot 8 is currently zoned commercial and will be the location of a new Dollar Tree. Ione Hansen, city planning and zoning director, said the other half of the block will remain a School Zone.
The consideration comes after Laine Eckersell of Eckersell Funeral Home made a bid to purchase lot 5 of the property from the school district. School board members responded favorably to Eckersell’s bid and voted to make a counteroffer of $5,000 more in order to cover realtor and closing fees, for a total of $155,000. All three lots up for the zone change were appraised at $185,000 each.
Eckersell said the sale is not yet official and is pending the city’s decision on the zone change. When asked, Eckersell said he was not ready to comment on the plans for the property.
According to the city’s hearing notice, a commercial zone “is characterized by clean, well-lighted streets, ample pedestrian ways and vehicular parking lots for the convenience and safety of the public. Attractive, inviting, and well-maintained shops, stores, offices and other buildings are also characteristic of this Zone. Multi-family residences are not permitted in the commercial zone.”
Hansen said the planning and zoning commission has recommended the zone change, though it has yet to be voted on by the city council. The hearing on the zone change will be at 7 p.m. tomorrow at Rigby City Hall. Members of the public are invited to comment.