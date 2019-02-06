City, county discuss moratorium timeline

Officials from the City of Rigby and Jefferson County convened Jan. 29 to discuss the area of impact agreement, and what needs to be accomplished before the moratorium is lifted on May 1.
Mayor Jason Richardson, Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley and Rigby Planning and Zoning Director Sharon Parry met with County Commissioner Roger Clark, Planning and Zoning Commissioner Ty Belnap, Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway, Planning and Zoning Attorney Paul Ziel and County Attorney Weston Davis.
During the meeting, a map with the proposed area of impact was presented (see legal on page xx). Belnap and Hathaway said they don’t have any opposition to the proposal, however they questioned why certain areas were not included. For example, the area between County Line Road and 100 N. and 3700 E. and 3800 E. was not included. Hathaway and Belnap pointed this out because Klim is located there.
Secondly, the area between 100 N. and 200 N. and 3900 E. and 4000 E. also wasn’t included. Richardson explained that part of the reason to exclude the area is that a majority of it has already been developed.
“That’s already built out, except for the southeast corner,” he said. We can expand that after the moratorium is done,” he said.
Richardson said another reason why they limited the map to what was presented was to limit the number of people fretting over the amount of land they were proposing to have in the area of impact.
“The map we presented a year and a half ago was a lot bigger than this and it just died, we never heard back from the county,” he said. “We want to present what we will get through so that we can get this moratorium (lifted).”
Another part of the agreement is codes the city would like to see enforced in the area of impact.
The 14 codes they would like to see enforced for new developments include: type three vertical curb and gutter; a five foot mow stripe; French drains on both sides of the road at a distance not to exceed one block or 1/8 of a mile, whichever is smaller; street lights at every intersection; geotextile fabric installed under road base on new asphalt roads; 2.5 inches of asphalt on all new roads; 42-foot minimum on all new roads back of curb to back of gutter; 60-foot right-of-way on all roads; water service pits installed on every service line; water services installed in front yards and sewers installed in back of yards to include a 10-foot easement; cul-de-sac at the circle in 105-feet wide curb-to-curb and 177-feet deep; 55-feet of frontage; and fiber optic conduit to be installed in all new additions.
These are only going to be required for new builds. Homes that have been constructed, or are in the middle of construction will not be required to meet all of these standards. Likewise, it was stressed during the meeting that being in the area of impact does not necessarily mean all homes in the impact area are going to be annexed.
The tentative timetable for the agreement is as follows: Feb. 7—Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission will meet to discuss the proposed impact area; Feb. 13—the Rigby Planning and Zoning Commission will meet to review any potential changes/suggestions made by the county; Feb. 28—joint meeting between both planning commissions; March 7—Rigby City Council public hearing; March 21— first reading of the ordinance; April 4—second reading of the ordinance; April 11— special city council meeting for third and final reading; April 29— County Board of Commissioner’s meeting to adopt the new impact area.