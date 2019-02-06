City, county discuss moratorium timeline

City of Rigby and Jefferson County officials meet Jan. 29 to discuss the area of impact agreement and to get a tentative schedule set to have the agreement finalized before the moratorium is lifted May 1. Pictured are: Jefferson County Compliance Officer Tyson Schwartz (back left), County Commissioner Roger Clark, Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway, Planning and Zoning Attorney Paul Ziel, Planning and Zoning Commissioner Ty Belnap (front left), Rigby Planning and Zoning Director Sharon Perry, Mayor Jason Richardson, Public Works Director Mitch Bradley and County Planner Jenny Kerr. Not pictured is County Attorney Weston Davis.