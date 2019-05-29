City discusses curbside pick-up options

The Rigby City Council was reintroduced to the idea of reconsidering its options regarding its curbside pick-up service, that currently allows residents to place grass clippings or tree trimmings on their curb and have city officials pick up to be burned at the Annis burn pit.
Public Works Director Mitch Bradley said the city spent $46,665 on just labor last year. He said he was unable to get hard numbers on gas costs, impact on tires and oil changes.
“It’s killing the sanitization budget,” he said.
Not only is it frequently causing the department to go over budget each year, it is also becoming an issue with regards to injuries. City Clerk Dave Swager said two employees have been hurt this year from lifting heavy bags, one of which is on workers compensation until June 24.
Bradley said he realizes that many residents utilize the service, and would prefer not eliminating the service altogether, however he indicated they need to come up with an alternative.
Such ideas discussed included a onetime charge of $100 for a garbage can that would strictly be used for yard debris, and then charge a certain amount on utility bills for those who would continue to use the service.
“It’s becoming a real cost for the city,” Mayor Jason Richardson said. “Those who use the service need to pay for it, that’s the way that things should be done.”
Another option discussed was continuing the current service and charging residents on their utility bill who want the service.
“I think cans are the only way to go,” Councilman Doug Burke said.
Bradley also noted that tree limbs have also become an issue. He said smaller limbs are not a problem, but people have begun leaving limbs that are too large to fit in the burn pit.
“I’m just looking for alternatives,” he said. “I’ve got to find a happy medium.”
In conjunction with the yard debris bins, Bradley suggested they pick up larger tree limbs once in the spring and once in the fall. Any other limbs can be placed in the bin if they are not too large.
For the time being, the council requested that Bradley see what the costs would be if different percentages of the city population decided to continue using the service before making a decision.