The Rigby City Council has asked Mayor Richard Datwyler to speak with the Parks and Recreation department at Brigham Young University — Idaho to obtain information on possibly hiring an intern from the department to oversee scheduling and maintenance of the city’s baseball diamonds.
Last year, Council Woman Aliza King volunteered as a community member to be the official scheduler for the five baseball diamonds in the city. This year, the council discussed possibly hiring somebody to do the scheduling as well as regular maintenance on the fields. No decisions were made at the Feb. 2 council meeting, with the council deciding instead to table further discussion until King was present.
“If you recall meeting with lots of people last year about making a county or city Youth Sports situation,” Datwyler said, further stating most of those sports have worked out well, with the exception of baseball and softball.
The council discussed the possibility of hiring a community member to take care of the fields during the spring sports season and scheduling the fields when Datwyler suggested an intern from BYU-I.
Datwyler stated most of the students at the university in Rexburg require internships for ten to twelve weeks for their programs. The council agreed that bringing in a person from outside of the community may be beneficial as they would likely not be biased toward one team or another during the field reservations.
“There are concerns that occur between the entities,” Datwyler informed the council.
Council Chairwoman Becky Harrison explained both baseball and softball require different set-ups in their fields, causing conflict between the two types of teams outside of regular scheduling.
Harrison stated one team would put in work to set the field up for their game, and the next night the following group would come in and change the set-up.
“I just know that was a problem because, ‘Oh we came out here and worked to make it that and came back two days later for our next set of games and it was different,’” she said.
To this dilemma, Datwyler suggested as the city overlooks five diamonds, that two be designated for baseball, two for softball and one for traveling games. This solution is one he found to be straight-forward and a logical solution to the issue.
The employee, or intern, selected to help resolve these conflicts would also be under Public Works Director Mitch Bradley’s advising to ensure the fields are properly maintained.
The teams using the fields typically volunteer to help maintain the fields, however, this doesn’t always happen, the council discussed. For this reason, they would like the employee to be responsible for ensuring the lines are painted and everything is raked up as it should be.
Another suggestion was to utilize the city’s website for field reservation during the season. However, as Harrison pointed out, the website would not have the same logic as a human person and wouldn’t be able to decipher if one team or entity was scheduling more time than the other.
Harrison further stated King learned a lot last year, and was sure this year would go smoother. However, in light of the current suggestions, Harrison stated King could then educate who is hired to help them have a successful season.
As King, the current scheduler, was not present at the meeting, the council decided to table the discussion until they could hear her input. They also authorized Datwyler to gather details for internships and requirements at BYU-I.
“It’s a tough position to try to keep the peace,” Bradley said at the end of the discussion. “I love the idea of getting someone from outside the community.”
