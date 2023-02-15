The Rigby City Council has asked Mayor Richard Datwyler to speak with the Parks and Recreation department at Brigham Young University — Idaho to obtain information on possibly hiring an intern from the department to oversee scheduling and maintenance of the city’s baseball diamonds.

Last year, Council Woman Aliza King volunteered as a community member to be the official scheduler for the five baseball diamonds in the city. This year, the council discussed possibly hiring somebody to do the scheduling as well as regular maintenance on the fields. No decisions were made at the Feb. 2 council meeting, with the council deciding instead to table further discussion until King was present.


