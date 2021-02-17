Kristi Staten with The Development Company presented to the Rigby City Council Feb. 4 on the grant their company is administering for a well and well house located at 200 N and 4000 E.
With the water loan grant, once the project reaches over 50% completion, a second hearing is held to give a status update of the funding and project.
Staten said the well has been drilled and the well house is over 80% complete. The generator has been installed and the electrical work is 75% completed. They are still waiting on the pump to be delivered and at that time, the final plumbing will take place.
According to Rigby City Clerk Dave Swager, the well is being installed to assist in future growth, as property in the area was annexed into the city several years ago and may be developed.
The total cost for the project is approximately $1.5 million with the grant covering $400,000. The city will apply for a DEQ loan for the cost of $1,115,000. The block grant at this time has reimbursed $345,667.50 and $725,826.36 has been used from city cash.
The money spend from the city cash will be reimbursed with DEQ funds from the loan. The city has not yet applied for the loan though and will do so at the completion of the project.
“Waiting until the end to request that loan is saving the city considerable interest during construction,” Staten told the council.
At the time of the meeting, $32,000 had been paid to East Central Idaho Planning Development Association (ECIPDA), which is The Development Company for project administration.
Keller Associates received $154,049.60 for engineering, $53,700 went to to LDS FM group for acquisition, $675,611.55 has been paid to Jerome Bowen for Construction, and $156,000 to O’Keef to well drawing for number 5 drill.
Construction is behind schedule by about two months according to Staten but should be completed by mid-March 2021.
Public Works Director Mitch Bradley said that there have been several project delays but that he implemented some of them, like doing sealing on the outside of the pump house and painting, in order to avoid doing that work in the cold so the job is better.
“There’s been some bumps in the road, some things were unforeseen,” Bradley said. “We’re not on schedule but we’re on budget.”