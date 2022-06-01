The Rigby City Council gave City Attorney Robin Dunn authorization to officially reach out to the entities involved with the Sugar Mill Subdivision regarding possible denial of building permits until the Warranty Bond issue is taken care of.
Director of Public Works Mitch Bradley notified the city council during their May 19 meeting that he remains at a stand-still with Mills Concrete, who agreed to give a five-year cash warranty bond on the work performed to fix a curb-formation error in the Sugar Mill Subdivision.
“Do we put a hold on building permits,” Bradley asked the council on Thursday night, seeking guidance on how to proceed on the matter which has been in negotiation between the city and Mills since mid February.
At both the March 17 and May 5 council meetings, Bradley and Dunn asked the council for more time to straighten up the wording in the bond Mills provided. According to Dunn, the verbiage used implied the bond would be null and void if there was found to be any damage directly arising from any defect in the materials used.
At the time, Bradley also stated the whole point of obtaining the bond from Mills was to protect the city if there was any damage resulting from the work or materials used to fix the grading the curb which was constructed incorrectly by Mills.
At the March 17 meeting, the council agreed to allow Bradley and Dunn to continue working with Mill’s Concrete on the verbiage and to have ample time to come to an agreement.
On May 5, Bradley came to the council stating he was at a stand-still on negotiation with the concrete company, as they refused to change any of the wording in their provided bond.
At the time, Dunn requested time to make phone calls to the company’s attorneys to resolve the issue. Bradley mentioned at the meeting that the city may need to begin holding building permits if the issue isn’t resolved, however he stated that option was not something he wanted to do.
At the May 19 meeting, after hearing that no progress had been made on resolving the warranty dilemma, the council decided it was time to begin holding permits.
“If we don’t do anything, this can go for the next council,” Councilwoman Aliza King said.
Bradley told the council he didn’t want to let the matter go or stop the development in the subdivision.
One other problem with the bond, as it is, is that it isn’t an official bond, according to Dunn. Typically, bonds are issued by a bonding company. This bond, Bradley stated may have been written up by the company’s lawyer who figured it would be signed and finished.
“It’s not an actual bond,” Dunn said. “Nowhere close to an actual bond.”
In effort to move the situation forward toward a resolution, the council agreed to give Dunn the authority to determine which actions the city should take to ensure the developments remains in compliance with the city’s ordinances. He said the most likely action the city will take will be to deny building permits in the development.
According to Dunn, resolving the bond issue would allow the development to meet the city ordinances. He also stated in an interview following the meeting that the ultimate goal is to let them build and to have the growth in the city, however unless the ordinances are met, the city cannot allow them to continue.
“We aren’t trying to punish anyone,” Dunn said. “We’re trying to make sure everything is in compliance.”
Dunn stated he will be composing a letter to Mill’s Concrete, Edstrom’s Construction, and the subdivision’s developer, notifying them that they will deny building permits from this point forward until the issue is settled.