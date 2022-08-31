Mayors of Rigby, Ririe, Roberts, Menan and Lewisville met with Planning and Zoning Administrator Milton Ollerton and the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners on August 22 to discuss the completion of their individual Area of Impact Agreements.
Ollerton set up the meeting between the mayors and commissioners in order to encourage open discussion between the municipalities and quickly come to agreements on their areas of impact.
“We’re all in this together,” County Commissioner Scott Hancock said, “we’re trying to be proactive.”
Ollerton began the meeting with a short presentation 2020 U.S. Census Data for Jefferson County and the cities within. Based on the data, Ollerton stated his growth estimation of approximately 10,000 people in the near future. He paired this information with Jefferson County’s average household size of 3.2 people, which is higher than the national average, and said the county may be looking at an estimated 3,000 additional homes.
“Where does it make sense for growth to go,” he asked the commissioners and mayors.
Ollerton stated Jefferson County has plenty of room to grow, but much of the county land is farmland. In an effort to preserve and protect the agricultural land in the county, he stated it would make most sense to encourage growth in and around the various cities.
According to Hancock, the goal should be for cities to analyze what infrastructure they have in place and determine how much growth it can sustain. Then, cities should create their area of impact based on a realistic expectation of what can feasibly be annexed in, he said.
Land within the area of impact, Hancock explained, is still regulated by the county. However, county land within the area of impact is subject to following city specifications during development as well, he said.
Mayors of the various cities in attendance expressed their gratitude to Ollerton and the Board for arranging the meeting to discuss the areas of impact, as cities such as Menan, Ririe and Roberts have been working to complete their agreements.
“When I was first elected,” Menan Mayor Tad Haight said, “One of my goals was the area of impact. It’s been seven years, now.”
He further stated he was happy to get the ball rolling on the agreement, and believes Menan and the County are like-minded in how they would like to see the impact area mapped out.
The issue in completing the task, Haight said, is the indirect communication method of the past. He stated meeting with the board and the Planning and Zoning Administrator in this fashion was a more conducive way of discussing the “wishlists” of both county and cities.
In the case of Menan, Haight stated, the city would like to see larger lot sizes in the county land surrounding the city, in an effort to entice developers or builders to annex into the city for smaller lots. Annexation, he said, would then also require them to hook into the city sewer and water systems.
After Ollerton stated he would like to see smaller AOIs from the cities, reflecting a realistic 10 year growth estimate for their area, Haight mentioned his fear of not having something in place for when the growth comes.
“This group of commissioners wants to work with the cities,” Hancock stated, “it’s not that we’re trying to stop growth, we want to encourage growth in the cities.”
Ririe Mayor Larry Lovell brought concerns to the board regarding the growth in the cities, stating the cities had in no way prepared for the large amount of growth they’ve seen, infrastructurally.
He stated cities will not only have to perform sewer and water studies, but will need to prepare for increased traffic as well. He mentioned the Elkwood Meadows subdivision, a growing subdivision outside of Ririe which the Department of Environmental Quality recommended they include in their most recent sewer study.
He believes this was done due to a faulty septic system within the development, which the city is now recommended to aid with, causing rising taxes for Ririe residents.
Situations such as this are in part the reason Ollerton stated he would like to see cities prepare their infrastructure to meet the needs of developments in their impact areas. The idea, he said, is to have developments go into the AOIs, and communicate with the cities about specifications, or, preferably, encourage them to annex into the cities to move forward, According to Ollerton.
Additionally, Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler mentioned an issue he noticed with annexation where land is annexed into the city but the roads are not. This, he said, results in confusion for the city and the county.
Hancock addressed the concern by stating the county was in the process of completing a traffic study which would hopefully aid with that issue. He also stated the county had recently signed an agreement with the Local Highway Traffic Assistance Council to complete improvements to the Annis Highway as soon as funding becomes available.
Lewisville Mayor Curtis Thomas stated Lewisville doesn’t currently have the population to support sewer and water systems in the city. Roberts Mayor B.J. Berlin also commented that Roberts’ water and sewer systems are relatively new, but old enough to need repairs right now.
Berlin stated Roberts has seen growth within the city, and they know what it is they would like to see in the future. He said he can see the need for annexation on the horizon as there has been a lot of development in Roberts.
Ollerton thanked all of the cities for providing him with their concerns and their hopes, and stated the knowledge helps them all have a better understanding in moving forward.
“I can’t wait to see this all start coming together,” Haight said.
The board stated they would like to make meetings with the city mayors a regular occurrence, possibly meeting a couple times a year to encourage communication between the municipalities.