Rigby residents along Tall Avenue, 4th North and 3rd West may become part of a new Local Improvement District order for updates to sewer lines, rerouting sewer lines and placing curb and gutter.
The first reading of the LID #10 resolution took place at the city council meeting Dec. 3 with a public hearing set for Jan. 7, 2021.
Those that would like to submit comments for or against the creation of the LID should submit their comments to the city by 5 p.m. Dec. 30, 2020.
City Clerk Dave Swager previously stated that the lines in the areas of 4th North currently run to the west and rerouting would result in the lines running east. Lines that lie east of State Street may be rerouted to flow through the Annis Highway line.
Other issues allegedly exist on 4th North with the water and the lines due to low elevation.
The Annis Sewer Line project was awarded to Jerome Bowen Nov. 5 with a contract cost of $448,553.42. The start date for the work is dependent upon when pipe is delivered. Once the project begins, Bowen will have 45 days to finish.
“We want the project done while it’s cold because of how much groundwater we have,” said Public Works director Mitch Bradley. “We have a lot of it and it gets expensive fast.”