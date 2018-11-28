Amy Rackham with Sage Grove Assisted living met with the Rigby City Council Nov. 15 to see what they can do to assist Sage Grove and its alleged requirement to connect to city utilities if wanting to expand.
Public Works Director Mitch Bradley explained that the Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Commission approved the original plat in April of 2014, basing it off the fact that the new building would need to be connected to the facilities.
The proposed private well was denied due to the proximity of the assisted living to the city’s infrastructure.
Bradley however was not mentioned in the motion.
Likewise, he said based off the design, the street is not wide enough and it doesn’t meet city specifications. The cul-de-sac is also not wide or deep enough and the right-of-way is 40-feet when it should be 60-feet. According to city code, it is only mandatory for a structure to be connected to city utilities if it’s within 300-feet of the utilities; in this case Sage Grove is beyond that mark.
The estimated cost to connect to the utilities, according to the planning and zoning commission, is $340,000.
“The city is going to see no benefit with this,” Bradley said.
Rackham indicated that the county planning and zoning requiring her to hook-up to city utilities is pricing her out of the market and that the assisted living has a good reputation and that she would like it to remain where it is.
Because Sage Grove is not located in city limits and they don’t have an agreement with the city, Mayor Jason Richardson said he doesn’t think the city has a “dog in the fight.”
“I don’t know where the city comes in this discussion,” he said.
The council and City Attorney Robin Dunn agreed with Richardson.
“I don’t think we have any skin in the game,” Councilman Kirk Olsen said.
Dunn therefore suggested that Rackham return to the county and inform them that there is no legal mandate from the city to connect to its utilities.
“You are not in a position to approach us,” he said. “Legally it does not qualify.”