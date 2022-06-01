Lewisville City Clerk Donetta Fife reported on May 11 during the Lewisville City Council Meeting that the city’s first ARPA report was filed.
According to Lewisville City Mayor Curtis Thomas, the report filed declared their American Rescue Plan Act funds as money lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. He stated claiming it as “lost funds” gives the city more flexibility in using the money than obligating it to a specific project.
At this time, the City of Lewisville does not have any solid plans for the money. According to Thomas, the city is waiting on some surveys to come back. He stated that surveys and studies have gone out to see what the needs are in the community.
There are also various grants out currently, Thomas stated, that could help with some of the projects the city has been looking into.
One of the the most prevalent needs that the city would consider using ARPA money for would be the road improvements, Thomas said.
“It depends on where the needs are,” he said. “We were awarded a grant for a road study, but we won’t see that until September or October.”
There are other projects the council has been considering, but most of those would not be projects they could use ARPA money to fund. One of the biggest projects the council has seriously discussed in the past is the installation of a walking path in the park.
Lewisville was awarded $111,849.96 in ARPA funds, according to Fife. The amount initially dispersed was $55,924.98, she stated. Officially, the city has not yet determined what the funds will be used for, Fife said, as the council is considering their options. Fife also stated the funds do not have to be spent immediately.
According to Thomas, this report was filed in regard to the first portion of ARPA funds. The second portion of the fund will be distributed at some point in the future.