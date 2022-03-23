The City of Lewisville will hold a public hearing for their Area of Impact (AOI) Agreement on April 13.
During the March 9 City Council Meeting it was discussed that City Attorney Kristopher Meek is in the process of editing sections of the AOI with Jefferson County, according to the meeting minutes.
The work which still remains to be completed on the agreement includes acquiring and including an accurate legal description of the boundaries from an engineering firm, as well as the defining possible boundaries.
A special meeting was held on March 15 to discuss what the agreement includes and what is needed.
According to Mayor Curtis Thomas, the city council worked on the AOI during the March 15 meeting and made several changes. These changes will have to be reviewed by Meek and checked for accuracy.
“He [Meek] made changes, and now we made changes,” Thomas said. “Now he has to go over them.”
One of the changes made involved the boundary lines in the Area of Impact. Following the boundaries change, the city council is now in the process of reaching out to engineering firm to obtain the necessary legal descriptions, Thomas stated.
During the March 9 meeting, the council members agreed to pause work on the city’s Subdivision Ordinance until the AOI agreement is completed, with all of the sections reviewed and edited.
At the following meeting, a draft was presented containing development fees that could be added to the subdivision ordinance to cover city expenses for engineering, paperwork processing and public hearing expenses. This proposal received modifications, according to the March 15 meeting minutes.
Once completed, the Area of Impact agreement will be set for a public hearing where the city council will hear from the area residents about any concerns they may have on the agreement. City officials will proceed with their next steps pending the outcome of the hearing.
The public hearing is scheduled to take place on April 13 at 7 p.m. All public hearings are open to the public for comment.
In other news, the City of Lewisville swore in newly appointed city council member Blake Ball during the March 9 meeting after accepting the resignation of former council member Linda Wolcott.
Ball was first approached about joining the City Council in early February after the previous city council member resigned. According to Lewisville Mayor Curtis Thomas.
Ball and his wife Carlianne came to Lewisville seven years ago, after his employer in Hamer offered them housing in the small town. Since he already had family ties in the area, the Balls decided to make the move. They have since purchased the house they moved into. Ball and Carlianne have six children and are expecting their seventh.
When he was first approached about becoming a member of the city council, he stated that it didn’t come as a surprise. Wolcott, his predecessor, is his next-door neighbor and Ball believes she may have nudged Thomas in his direction.
“So far I’ve been to a couple meetings,” Ball said. “It’s like trying to drink from a fire hose trying to catch up with what is happening.”
Ball stated that during the meetings he’s attended he has noticed the other council members are well-versed in their duties and the issues they discussed.
“I’ve been asking a lot of questions to try to catch up,” Ball said.
His appointment came one month following the appointment of Wolcott, who was appointed on Feb. 9. The council read and accepted her letter of resignation, which expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve on the council and indicated that she would remain willing to aid the city so long as she was capable.
According to her letter, obligations as a city council member would encompass more time than she would be available or could realistically manage alongside her previous obligations.