Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley discussed increasing the building permit and inspection percentages with the Jefferson County Commissioners during their Oct. 4 meeting.
According to a discussion between Bradley and Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway, the county makes $206,120, while the city makes $51,000.
Bradley stated, during 2020, there were 98 building permits, but this year there has been 178. Bradley asked the commissioners for an increase from the previously agreed upon 25%, to 35%.
Hathaway thought the increase was fair when discussing the increase with Bradley, considering the city has had a mass increase over the past year. Hathaway stated he will be discussing the legalities with Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor. They will also have to research this increase so the county can justify it.
Commissioner Scott Hancock stated the 35% increase should be fine. Commissioner Roger Clark mentioned the county need to make sure the 65% is enough to cover the county’s costs of the inspections.
In a later discussion with Rigby Planning and Zoning Director Ione Hansen, she clarified there was no decision made about the increase. The city contracts through the county because the city does not have it’s own inspector.
Hansen mentioned the mayor will be writing and signing a letter to the county to ask for the increase.
The county and city will work together for an increase, but there is no date as to when this will occur or if the 35% has been agreed upon.