The Rigby City Council may soon be contracting 120Water, a water testing and solutions agency, to complete the extensive testing requirements set by the Environmental Protection Agency before the October, 2024 deadline.
As a result of Environmental Protection Agency's Lead and Copper Rule Revisions, all water systems across the country are required to prepare and maintain an inventory of service line materials by October 16, 2024, according to a press release from the EPA in August, 2022.
Public Works Director Mitch Bradley approached the City Council with an agreement with 120Water, the agency hired by the City of Blackfoot to complete their testing and compile their data.
"We need to know what materials are in the ground for every water service," Bradley told the council at the May 3 meeting. "We don't have the manpower."
After speaking with personnel from Blackfoot, Bradley said he was told Blackfoot would have needed to hire at least four new positions to complete all of the mandated requirements. Their solutions, he said, was 120Water.
Bradley then reported he had visited with 120Water and found they would be willing to do all of the testing and additional work required, as well as collect all the data into a cloud service for the city for only about $13,000, a significantly lower rate than members of the council expected, several mentioned.
"How they plan on doing that is beyond me," Bradley told the council, regarding the company's intent to complete all of the work within the time frame given by the EPA.
Bradley explained he has funds in this year's budget to cover the cost given. This process would be a one-time testing. He assured the council the city would own the data collected and have continual access to the cloud where it will be stored.
After brief discussion on the offer, the council chose to wait on a decision to approve the contract until they had more time to review the offer.
"It sounds like the only way forward," said Mayor Richard Datwyler.
According to the EPA's August press release, the new guidance will help water utilities comply with the requirements of the Lead and Copper Rule Revisions and marked a key milestone in implementing the Biden-Harris Administration's Lead Pipe and Paint Action Plan.
