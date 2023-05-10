The Rigby City Council may soon be contracting 120Water, a water testing and solutions agency, to complete the extensive testing requirements set by the Environmental Protection Agency before the October, 2024 deadline.

As a result of Environmental Protection Agency's Lead and Copper Rule Revisions, all water systems across the country are required to prepare and maintain an inventory of service line materials by October 16, 2024, according to a press release from the EPA in August, 2022. 


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.