The City of Rigby continued discussing negotiations with the Church of Latter-day Saints regarding a city water line on 4000 East.
Mitch Bradley said the original unofficial agreement had been that in the first 20 years, the Church would receive 50% of payments from those who hook onto the line while the city would receive the other 50% and then the entire amount after that.
Bradley told council members June 20 a new person had taken over within the church, and didn’t think the church would be able to recoup the money it put into the water line under that agreement.
“He’s not seeing the church getting reimbursed even if everyone on that road hooks up,” Bradley said.
Bradley said the city might be able to allow the church to take a larger percentage of hook-up fees but shorten the time period to 10 years. He said the church’s negotiator had asked for 60% of the fees over 20 years, and Bradley had turned that down. He asked council members how they thought the city should proceed.
Council member Richard Datwyler said he believed it could be more in the city’s favor if they shortened the period to 10 years and allowed the church to have 60% of fees during that time. Bradley said another option would be to allow the church to have the entire amount over that 10 year period. Council member Adam Hall said he did not want to do that.
“I think I’d rather go with the shortened rate, but I think we should get something,” Hall said. “My opinion is, I don’t think they’re going to do 60/40 for 10 years, but maybe they would do 10 years even if we took less. I don’t think we should say, ‘We’ll give it all to you,’ but even if we did like 25% for 10 years.”
Council member Kirk Olsen said he did not like that the city had to negotiate in this situation. He said he felt like the situation should be determined by an ordinance, though there currently is no ordinance that would determine it.
“I don’t think that we need to be in a position where, ‘Let’s make a deal,’” Olsen said.
Bradley asked if the council wanted to stick with the 50/50 deal over a 20-year period. Hall said not necessarily.
“I have no problem working with them, because these guys, they’re the ones that ran a water line all the way out there and spent a ton of money on their dime just to do it,” he said. “This is a little different than Homeowner A and Homeowner B making a decision on who gets to hook up for different prices. That’s not what we’re talking about. We’re talking about the church that is wanting to regain some of the cost that they put in to put in a massive water line all the way down 4000.”
Bradley said he would have the church negotiator shoot him another figure and then he would come back to the council. Outside of the meeting, Bradley said he still would like to get 50/50 over 20 years.
Bradley went on to a separate topic, and asked council members about whether or not they would be fine having the Idaho Transportation Department hook up to the city sewer system, with a new line running near the ITD building out of town. Bradley said ITD would initially pay the $6,000 out-of-town hook-up fee, and then pay sewer along with their water bill to the city.
“It seems like a good idea to me,” Datwyler said. “We’re bringing in more revenue to help with the problems we have.”
Bradley said he agreed. Datwyler made the motion to allow ITD to hook onto the sewer system. Council member Nichole Weight seconded, and the council approved the motion unanimously.