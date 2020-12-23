The Rigby City Council held a special meeting Dec. 10 to address the submissions for on-call engineering services.
Public Works Administrator Mitch Bradley, Councilwoman Becky Harrison and Councilman Douglas Burke acted as a committee to review the qualifications and rank the companies in several categories.
According to Harrison, S&A Engineers put in for two areas and were ranked the lowest in both, so they were not considered for any areas.
The rankings in each category were as follows, with the companies listed by first, second and third:
Transportation: HLE, Keller Associates, Civil Science
Storm Water: HLE and Keller Associates (tied for first), Civil Science
Structural: HLE, Keller Associates, Civil Science
Drinking Water Distribution and Supply: Keller Associates, HLE, Civil Science
Wastewater Collection and Gravity Irrigation: Keller Associates, HLE, Civil Science
Wastewater Treatment Reuse: Keller Associates, HLE
Mechanical and Electrical Engineering: Keller Associates (Keller was the only company to submit qualifications for these areas)
Following the ranking of the companies, Harrison stated that she wanted to remind the council that these rankings did not mean that the council had to always approach the first ranked company.
“This is just like a phone book,” she said. “Just because they were ranked first, second or third, for a project, we do not have to give it to the number one person first...This is more like a pre–done rolodex, so that when these projects come up, we don’t have to wait.”
Bradley stated that with the on-call engineering services list put together, the city would not be able to seek bids from all three companies on a project and that council would have to choose a company to go with before moving forward with receiving a bid on a project.
The City Council then moved to have Keller Associates present a contract at the council meeting Dec. 17 for a Wastewater Treatment Plant project.
Following the motion for Keller to present a contract, the council then moved to discuss re-issuing the Request for Proposals for Solid Waste Collections for a third time.
The council has previously awarded the project to PSI the first time they issues the RFP, and Eagle Rock Sanitation the second time. Both bid awards were rescinded after the city failed to follow the proper guidelines for reviewing and accepting the proposals. Choice Sanitation has also submitted proposals, but have not been awarded the bid previously.