The City of Rigby established a watering schedule for city residents that began May 1 and will go through the end of September.
Although this is not a new policy, it has been in place for over a decade. This is just a notification for the residents of the city.
According to city's press release, the city is trying to conserve water, which means there will be specific watering days for irrigation.
House numbers ending with an ODD number will water on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
House numbers ending with an EVEN number will water on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Everyone is allowed to water on Sundays.
According to the press release, there will be absolutely no watering between the hours of 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. This is the hottest time of day when the water evaporates the most. It also gives time for the city's water tanks to refill.
There could be a $25 fine for those watering on the days they are not allowed to.
For those that have questions, call (208) 745-8111, ext. 15.