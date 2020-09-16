The Rigby City Council approved the Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 budget Sept. 3.
The city’s proposed overall budget is $31,194,647 – an $18,060,537, or 180%, jump from the current year.
Total Property Tax Levy funds are budgeted to stay the same at $1,424,531 and revenue sources other than property tax will rise from $10,709,579 from FY 2020 to $28,770,116 for FY 2021.
The projects raising the budget the most are the Sewer Project with Annis Highway and the updates to the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“We went from $12 mill. to $30 mill. with those two big projects,” City Clerk Dave Swager said. “The sewer is going to be a priority for next year.”
The Wastewater Treatment Plant will be undergoing updates that are required by the Environmental Protection Agency. To move forward with meeting the requirements and updating the facility, the city of Rigby will be taking out an $18 million loan that will be paid over the next 30 years.
The city will also use $2,086,421 from the cash reserves to help cover the costs.
City Expenditures for FY 2021 and the difference from FY 2020 are as follows...
GENERAL FUND
• Mayor/Council — $46,375 (+$250)
• City Hall — $29,650 (-$2,000)
• Administration — $233,300 (-$5250)
• Legal/Prof. Services — $130,400 (+$9,150)
• Police Dept. — $667,925 (+$48,200)
• Economic Development — $41,170 (new)
• Planning and Zoning — $129,540 (+$41,100)
• Appropriations — $60,000 (-$63,190)
• Interfund Transfers — $142,000 (-$27,760)
Total General Fund budget and difference — $1,480,270 (+$41,670)
• Library — $207,552 (+$2,101)
• Park — $120,534 (+$7,047)
• Road - $658,100 (-$2,750)
• Parks and Rodeo — $116,500 (-$37,250)
• Airport — $50,500 (+$4,000)
• Capital Improvement — $312,771 (+$45,299)
• Sewer Project/Annis Highway — $1,900,000 (+$500,000)
• Waste Water Treatment Plant Project — $19,000,000 (new)
• Water/Sewer Connection — $761,000 (+$236,000)
• Arterial Road — $74,000 (+$25,000)
• Water Revenue — $807,500 (+$21,500)
• Sanitation — $589,200 ($264,450)
• Sewer Revenue — $2,470,000 (+$1,058,000)
• Drug Fund — $10,500 (+$500)
• Local Improvement Districts #8/#9 — $26,000 (new)
• Water Grant — $800,000 (-$3,200,000)
• Debt Service — $680,000 (+$40,000)
• Internal Service Fund — $121,250 (same)
ALL FUNDS — $30,194,647 (+$18,060,537)
Numbers have been taken from the City of Rigby’s Proposed Budget for Fiscal Year 2020-2021.