Four aeration industry mixers were purchased for $149,000 during the Rigby City Council meeting on Nov. 18.
Mayor Jason Richardson asked Plant Operator Scott Humphries what the Wastewater Treatment Plant is seeing with the propeller that was rented in Aug.
Humphries clarified it worked better than what he thought it would; it did pick the heavy grit off the bottom and moved it to the other side, but when it reached the inner wall it settled out again. According to Humphries, the outer wall is pretty clean all the way around. Humphries mentioned there’s a plant in Oregon that has a bigger mixer than Rigby’s and isn’t experiencing any settling.
When Humphries first talked to the company leasing the aerators, they thought one mixer would work, so they tried it, but it’s not enough. Humphries stated the curve causes the kenaf to lose it’s velocity.
According to Humphries, the cheapest option to go the mixer way than the diffuser way. However, Humphries is not sure it will give the city the 40 year stretch they are looking for. Humphries stated they should pay for them instead of renting because the time the summer is over the rental will be paid for and the winter testing on the kenaf will be done.
Marvin Fielding with Keller & Associates stated Humphries has been able to get the oxygen in the process the plant needs, they just need some horizontal mixing to keep the kenaf in suspension.
Fielding mentioned they have gone back to Nuvoda and aeration industries for more analysis; Humphries and Fielding would like them to prepare a computation fluid dynamic (CFD) model.
“We want them to demonstrate how much mixing is necessary and where to put the mixers in order to maintain one foot per second,” Fielding said. “But in the mean time, our recommendation is to get a second mixer. We don’t want to miss the winter.”
According to Fielding, the ammonia numbers are looking good at 13.5, unlike the 8 that happened last spring, which is not good.
The council discussed purchasing four mixers, the one already being at the WWTP, and unanimously decided to purchase the four mixers.