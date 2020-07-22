The Rigby City Council voted unanimously July 2 to move forward in sending a letter of intent to the office of Governor Brad Little for a property tax relief plan that could save residents is spending on public safety salaries and as a result, property taxes.
According to a press release by the office of Little, federal relief funds from the coronavirus could be used to cover the salaries and the savings would be passed on to save residents on property taxes.
Rigby City Clerk Dave Swager informed the council that the expenditures from the city law enforcement would need to be calculated from March 1 to December 30, which he estimates is approximately $369,915, which would then be reimbursed along with an additional 3%, totaling about $381,000.
Swager did state that the city may not receive the entire $381,000, as the funds are limited.
The release from Little’s office states the plan could provide up to $200 million in property tax relief for the cities and counties that opt into the program.
Rigby is the only city in Jefferson and Clark counties to opt in as of July 15, while Jefferson County submitted a letter of intent as well.
“The U.S. Treasury Department guidance gives the Governor the discretion to determine what expenditures are necessary due to the public health emergency,” it stated in the release.
The deadline to submit the letter of intent for the program was 5:00 p.m. July 17.
“I’m pleased by the strong response from cities and counties opting in,” Governor Little said. “The program will keep our communities safe by ensuring our local public safety and public health agencies are well-funded during this pandemic. The program has the added benefit of providing property tax relief to the citizens of those cities and counties that choose to participate.”