Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley updated the Jefferson County commissioners on the fairground funds and financials during the Aug. 9 commissioner meeting.
Rodeo Director Steve Cook stated he was not informed the meeting was happening and was not invited by either Bradley or City Clerk Dave Swager.
Bradley presented the past three years of financials to the commissioners. According to Bradley, the horse track and arena are killing them financially. Bradley stated, when honest people do pay, they are from the county; the other events, such as Bull Wars and Stampede Days, are currently subsidizing the track and maintenance.
Bradley mentioned Swager came along to look for support.
“I am here with my hands out, asking for help,” said Bradley.
According to Bradley, with the horse barn, Fairground Director Steve Cook had the 4-H kids build the stalls themselves so they were portable, but they didn’t get them back soon enough to really advertise them out. There ended up not being as many horses in the barn in the later parts of the summer.
According to Cook, there are racehorse people that have used the barn in the past year, and many stayed for an entire month.
“98% of the people that use the track and arena are in the county,” said Bradley. “Keeping it watered and the tractor on it, we’re not making enough money with those fees to keep up with the track.”
Bradley mentioned, between the 4-H and the War Bonnet Posse, those groups are who use the track the most. However, because of 2020, there were not a lot of events going on that were bringing in a good profit.
According to Bradley, the events that were held in 2020 were a portion of the Jefferson County Fair and Bull Wars; there was no Stampede Days or other large events held on the track.
According to Cook, the events that were held in 2020 were Stampede Days, Bull wars, and three Figure 8 Races. Cook mentioned other groups who also use the track are the Junior Posse, Women’s Posse, and the Rigby High School Rodeo Team. The only participants who don’t pay are the 4-H kids and the County Fair.
Rigby City Clerk Dave Swager stated they are currently looking at the income, but they have not finalized anything.
Commissioner Scott Hancock asked if the horse barns are paying for themselves, and Swager said no. Swager mentioned they plan on opening some of the horse barns to be used as storage units in order to generate some income. Swager stated they are looking at everything they can in order to bring up revenues.
Hancock asked if they could have participants pay to use the barn, but Swager stated participants bring their own trailers and don’t normally need to use extra places for their equipment.
Swager mentioned they did recently put in a new PA system for the fair.
Bradley stated he had joked when he asked for $100,000; he thought he could start high and then they could move down from there, but would appreciate anything the county could do to help.
Cook stated he supposes that he is not important any more to make decisions for the fairgrounds, since he will be retiring in Sept.
“I can’t believe they were involved,” said Cook. “We have signs up and we’re not poor.”
During the commissioner meeting held Aug. 16, commissioners discussed how the fairgrounds are an on-going expense.
Commissioner Roger Clark stated the total track fee was $7,320 from 2019 to 2020.
County Clerk Colleen Poole mentioned there is a fine line between funding city affairs and taking care of county affairs.
Hancock stated what they are discussing is a one time thing, but taking care of the fairgrounds won’t go away. Hancock mentioned the county currently gives $3,500 to each of the airports already.
Poole stated the county does levy the airport, so the taxpayers are paying for them.
Commissioner Shayne Young stated he thought they should start with $5,000.
Hancock stated they should add an additional $7,500 in the fair budget.
Clark motioned to support the rodeo grounds through the Fair Board for $7,500, which was unanimously approved by the commissioners.