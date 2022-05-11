During their March 8 meeting, the Ririe City Council allocated $15,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to acquiring new streetlights in the city.
Replacing the streetlights is a project the city has hoped to complete for a while now, according to Council Chairman Eric Bennion. He stated Rocky Mountain Power suggested the city convert their streetlights to LED lights instead of the regular incandescent lights to save on costs.
“It goes a while back,” Bennion said, and explained that many of their streetlights were in states of disrepair. “They repaired the safety hazards... then they came in to talk about possibly, in the future, converting to LED.”
According to Bennion, the city expressed quite a bit of interest in saving costs and keeping the streetlights up to date. It then became a matter of finding the funding to do so.
Ririe received an initial amount of $75,000 in ARPA money, to Bennion’s understanding, and will receive an additional $75,000 at a later date. Bennion stated the city looked into costs for replacing the streetlights, and received a bid for $3,000 to $5,000 dollars. The amount allocated, according to Bennion, may be quite a bit over for the purchase and installation of the lights, but stated the council allocated that amount because of current fluctuation prices in the market.
As of now, Bennion does not have a purchase or installation date in mind. The $15,000 is allocated, but he stated the council did not hear an update on the status of the project in April.
The City of Ririe hopes to use remaining ARPA funds to take care of some of the city’s equipment needs and finishing the Lion’s Hall renovation project, Bennion stated.
At the same meeting, Paul Scoresby with S&E Engineering gave an update on acquiring a grant for the city’s sewer study.
According to Bennion, the city received the grant and the sewer study was approved.
While there was no update to the sewer study at the April council meeting, he believes the study is currently in progress.
“Paul met with someone from the DEQ to go over the water and sewer ordinances, to make sure everything met the ordinances,” Bennion said. “We received the money for the study, which is necessary to move forward with updates.”
Bennion stated the city has performed multiple maintenance updates to the sewer system, which are ongoing every year according to the funds they are allowed. He also stated they hadn’t had a study performed in a while.