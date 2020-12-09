The Ririe Impact Fee Advisory Committee has begun discussions on recommending the city implement several impact fees within the city.
The committee, which was established Nov. 2020, is made up of Will Jones, Victor Sanchez, Howard Kimmel, Trevor Arnold, Jason Freeman and Farrdell Hayes. Committee meetings are open to the public, but there are no future meetings scheduled at this time.
According to Planning and Zoning Administrator Sharon Parry, the city engineer calculated the water capacity fee to be $9,905 and a sewer capacity fee of $5,918, with the studies having taken place over the last year.
“With the number of applications we’ve received, the city could possibly double in size in the next seven to ten years,” Parry said.
Parry stated that the committee recommended to the Ririe City Council and Ririe Mayor that both the water and sewer impact fees be implemented based on the data from the engineer as well as doing a further study for a public safety fee, a trails and parks fee along with a street and sidewalks impact fee.
“There’s a huge backlog of projects that the city needs to do,” Parry said.
According to Parry, the city of Ririe has enough water rights now to sustain the current number of homes and businesses, but with the expected growth, water delivery pressure and reliability may seriously decrease in the coming years if the city doesn’t charge impact fees and is unable to make the necessary improvements to the systems.
“There’s two ways you can go to accommodate growth: a bond, in which every resident has to pay for the growth, or impact fees, which is when growth pays for itself,” Parry said. “Nothing is set in stone though until the council votes.”
Jefferson County Planning and Zoning Administrator Kevin Hathaway stated that impact fees were relatively common in areas that are experiencing a jump in growth. Currently, the county is the only local entity with impact fees, but Rigby is considering them.
Rigby Mayor Jason Richardson refused to comment on if Rigby was looking into impact fees.
“A city or entity consults a professional that calculates the fee based on projected need and they get an idea of the growth pattern to identify a range on what to charge,” Hathaway said. “The commissioners or a city council would then decide what percentage of the impact fee to charge.”
Jeremiah Bigelow emailed The Jefferson Star about the proposed impact fees for Ririe, stating that the rate would be “essentially blocking any growth from happening in the city.”
Parry expects for there to be a hearing on the matter at the January City Council meeting.