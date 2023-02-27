The City of Roberts has issued a boil order for Roberts' Public Water System on Feb. 25 after bacteria samples collected by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) tested positive for E.coli in two of the four locations tested. As of Monday, Feb. 27, the warning is still in effect.
According to the advisory, the DEQ implores residents to boil water before consuming it, bringing it to boil and allowing it to boil for a minimum of one minute. The DEQ also recommends drinking only bottled water as an alternative to boiling. Boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation. Citizens should be safe to continue washing hands with city water if using an anti-bacterial soap for at least 20 seconds.
"E.coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes," the DEQ advisory states. "Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems."
The DEQ advises residents to seek medical care if they experience any of the listed symptoms as E.coli is not the only cause.
According to the advisory, the DEQ will notify residents when there is no longer a need to boil water. Currently, the City's Certified Operator is in contact with DEQ on corrective actions for the system, and the city of Roberts is being required to flush all hydrants in the distributions system, isolate and drain the storage tank, and collect more samples on Monday Feb. 27 to monitor the situation.
Ciudad de Roberts envia orden de hervir
La Ciudad de Roberts emitió una orden de hervir ague del Sistema Público de Agua de Roberts el 25 de febrero después de que las muestras de bacterias recolectadas por el Departamento de Calidad Ambiental (DEQ) dieron positivo para E.coli en dos de los cuatro lugares analizados. A partir del lunes 27 de febrero, la advertencia sigue vigente.
Según el aviso, el DEQ implora a los residentes que hiervan el agua antes de consumirla, llevándola a ebullición y dejándola hervir durante un mínimo de un minuto. El DEQ también recomienda beber solo agua embotellada como alternativa a hervirla. El agua hervida debe ser usado para beber, hacer hielo, cepillarse los dientes, lavar los platos y preparar alimentos. Los ciudadanos deben estar seguros de continuar lavándose las manos con agua de la ciudad si usan un jabón antibacteriano durante al menos 20 segundos.
"E.coli es una bacteria cuya presencia indica que el agua puede estar contaminada con desechos humanos o animales", afirma el aviso del DEQ. "Los patógenos humanos en estos desechos pueden causar efectos a corto plazo, como diarrea, calambres, náuseas, dolores de cabeza u otros síntomas. Pueden representar un mayor riesgo para la salud de los bebés, los niños pequeños, los ancianos y las personas con sistemas inmunológicos gravemente comprometidos".
El DEQ aconseja a los residentes que busquen atención médica si experimentan alguno de los síntomas enumerados, ya que E.coli no es la única causa.
Según el aviso, el DEQ notificará a los residentes cuando ya no sea necesario hervir el agua. Actualmente, el Operador Certificado de la Ciudad está en contacto con DEQ sobre las acciones correctivas para el sistema, y la ciudad de Roberts está obligada a descargar todos los hidrantes en el sistema de distribución, aislar y drenar el tanque de almacenamiento y recolectar más muestras el lunes el 27 de febrero para monitorear la situación.
