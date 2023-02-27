The City of Roberts has issued a boil order for Roberts' Public Water System on Feb. 25 after bacteria samples collected by the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) tested positive for E.coli in two of the four locations tested. As of Monday, Feb. 27, the warning is still in effect.

According to the advisory, the DEQ implores residents to boil water before consuming it, bringing it to boil and allowing it to boil for a minimum of one minute. The DEQ also recommends drinking only bottled water as an alternative to boiling. Boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation. Citizens should be safe to continue washing hands with city water if using an anti-bacterial soap for at least 20 seconds.


