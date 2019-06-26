City planner’s attorney complains of “hostile work environment”

The Rigby City Council meeting June 20 was filled with tension as attorney Steve Parry took the stand during public comment.
Parry, who is the attorney and husband of Rigby Planning and Zoning Director Sharon Parry, read his prepared statement to the council members. He spoke broadly about issues he said Sharon has had, but said the reason he said he decided to speak was because the city improperly disclosed information to the press.
On June 18, the city clerk, Dave Swager, sent the Jefferson Star the agenda for the city’s meeting, as he normally does. However, Swager said he typically scans the agenda, but this time sent a word document which mistakenly included notes. Those notes included details about an executive session to be held during the June 20 meeting, and mentioned Sharon Parry and a letter from her attorney.
Sharon Parry came into the Jefferson Star office June 19 regarding a separate matter, and during the course of speaking, Jefferson Star General Manager Earlene Poole brought up the details included in the clerk’s email. Later that day, Swager, shortly after being made aware of the error, informed the paper that the details regarding the executive session had been sent on accident.
During the meeting, Steve Parry spoke beyond the disclosure, and said the treatment of Sharon has been “extraordinarily unfair.” He described the work environment as “toxic and hostile.” He said that did not include everyone, however.
“Sharon and I are both grateful for those among you who are fair-minded and recognize this rampage for what it is,” he said.
He said he felt the issues could still be resolved.
“If you would take a cooperative and remedial approach based upon mutual respect and fairness, we are confident that reasonable people can reach an appropriate solution,” he said.
City Planning and Zoning Commissioner James Sutherland also spoke during public comment in support of Sharon Parry. He said she has his and other planning and zoning employees’ respect.
“We (planning and zoning) have her back,” he said. “We don’t want the revolving door of new people coming in and out again.”
During his comment, Steve Parry said the problems Sharon has recently been facing arose while the mayor has been out of town, and said this was unfair to the mayor.
Before going into executive session, Council Member Richard Datwyler asked city attorney Robin Dunn whether it would be appropriate for them to go into executive session, since the details had been compromised. Dunn said the details could not be uncompromised, even if held at a different time.
Datwyler also said he had concerns with the mayor being out of town. Council Member Nichole Weight said she had spoken with the mayor and that he had said to go forward with the executive session. The council members then entered into executive session, and no decision was made before they moved to the next topic.