City Police Department directed to seek additional training

The Rigby City Council moved to have Rigby Police Department Chief Sam Tower look to the Sheriff’s Office and the new Prosecuting Attorney’s office for more training following an Executive Session Dec. 3.
After an Executive Session that lasted until 10:30 p.m., the council moved for Tower to reach out to the two county offices for any training they can offer in order to further departmental cooperation.
Councilwoman Becky Harrison stated that the department had requested for an increase in funding for training and following the approval of the budget increase, the council discussed the funding and how they believe it should be used.
“We wanted to encourage the department to get to know the new Prosecuting Attorney, which the office in the past has offered training on things like chain of command in a case and evidence,” Harrison said. “Those three offices work together so much, we don’t want any conflict when they have to do something together.”
According to Harrison, there’s been issues and concerns in the past and the council’s biggest concern is that the groups aren’t spending the time they need to communicating issues in projects.
“With extra money going towards [the department], we want them to spend time working out any issues they may have,” she said.
The department requested an increase from $2,500 for training to $5,000.
Prosecuting Attorney Paul Butikofer said their office usually does training on DUI’s, testifying in court and other training of “all kinds.” The office will also do a monthly multi-disciplinary training with Probation, the Sheriff’s office, Rigby PD, Child Advocacy and Health and Welfare to coordinate how to prosecute cases involving children.
Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said it’s normal for the police department and the sheriff’s office to do training together, but that it hasn’t happened much with COVID-19 going on.
“COVIDs definitely made this a weird year,” Anderson said.
Anderson stated that while joining together for training did help when they had to work together on cases, it’s also cost-effective. The offices team up to go to the shooting range, do emergency vehicle training, ground fighting, arrest techniques and more.
In addition to receiving direction for training, the Police Department also received approval to purchase seven new body cams with assistance from the CARES Act at the meeting Dec. 3. The cameras came in at a cost of $37,553, with a discount bringing the cost down to $34,000, which will be completely covered by CARES.
According to Tower, the current body cams have issues with downloading. The current cameras that are still able to operate will be passed down to the reserve corps.
According to a handout from Tower that was presented at the Dec. 3 city council meeting, the body cameras will have improved video quality, multi-mic audio, handsfree activation and alerts, live streaming, the ability to provide an officer’s location with GPS, on-device encryption, long lasting battery with ability to recharge while camera is on, and the ability to go back two minutes before a recording began to capture key moments in a stop or incident.
The purchase qualifies under the CARES Act for the plan’s ability to provide residents with the capability to submit information to the department through the Axon Citizen App, which can be downloaded to a cell phone and then send information to the police department. This means residents won’t have to go into the department to make a report.
“These things are amazing,” Tower told council members while explaining the camera capabilities and what’s included in the package. “You’re not just getting body cams with this. You’re getting a piece of equipment that not only adds to keeping people honest, including our officers, but it protects them and allows things for the citizens to access this technology as well to assist us. It’s awesome stuff.”