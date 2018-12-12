The City of Rigby has a new Christmas display displayed on Farnsworth Way that was approved by the Rigby City Council Nov. 15.
Public Works Director Mitch Bradley said the display cost a little more than $7,100, but the old display was in desperate need of replacing.
“I refuse to put the old one that we had up there,” he said. “I refuse; I will not get a kid electrocuted.”
Bradley said the former display was over 18-years-old and was missing parts. He said it was eight-feet, six inches tall while the new display is 10-feet tall and 25-feet long.
With that Councilman Adam Hall moved to approve the purchase of the display using the remaining $2,000 from the budget light line item and the remaining $5,000 from surplus funds from the Rigby Police Department. Hall indicated that after the display is purchased the city will try and recoup some of the funds by accepting donations from city businesses and residents.
“And see if we can generate some funds above and beyond the surplus,” he said.
The ensuing vote was unanimous.
Prior to approval, Councilman Benson Taylor questioned whether the display was a necessary expense.
“I have a tough time buying lights for my own house,” he said. “Is having that display going to help the city?”
Both Bradley and Mayor Jason Richardson said they believe having the display benefits Rigby.
“I hear it all the time, how much people love the amount of lights, the amount of effort the city puts in, in decorating for Christmas,” Richardson said. “Those things bring a town and make it feel like home.”
Councilman Doug Burke said he personally believes replacing the old display will save the city man-hours. Taylor said man-hours would be saved by taking down the old display and not purchasing a new one as well.