The City of Rigby recently reached an agreement with CenturyLink to move the company’s utility lines, that would now allow them to install the waterline down 4000 E. on the east side of the road in the borrow pit, saving the city $50,000.
Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley said he was planning to inform the Rigby City Council of the change in plans, but nothing was official at that point in time.
With them being able to relocate the utility line, the city will no longer need to install the waterline down the center of the road, saving the city approximately $50,000.
The cost to relocate the utility lines is estimated to cost $35,000, an expense that Bradley said will be covered by the church.
Bradley said he is hoping that the project is completed in seven weeks, but nothing is for sure yet.
Jefferson County Road and Bridge Administrator Dave Walrath informed the Jefferson County Board of Commissioner April 22 that the county road shouldn’t be impacted “too much” now that the city can proceed with extending the line down the east side of the road.
During a special meeting March 28, Bradley informed the Rigby City Council that the waterline would now need to go down the edge of the road, after learning that a gas line stretched down the east side of the road and power lines extended down the west side. The estimated cost was roughly $250,000.
Mayor Jason Richardson indicated that Project Manager Alan Christean with the Corporation of the Presiding Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the church would be willing to proceed with the project, if the city is willing to help with $50,000.
During the March 28 meeting, the council decided that helping in the cost of the waterline is in the best interest of the city because of how much they have already put in the project.
The city has already paid $135,000 for an upgraded pipe, purchased property in the vicinity, received a $400,000 community block grant that has been built around the project and many of the city’s ongoing planning and zoning projects have direct ties to the development.
“That’s $400,000 that is not coming from us, but we could lose in conjunction with this,” Richardson said March 28. “Everything we’ve done around the moratorium, the area of impact agreement, the expansion out to Klim, all of that is based on this project.”