The Rigby City Council is once again taking into consideration the installation of a water storage system on 4000 E. and 200 N. after learning that other grants from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) are now available, that at one time were deemed unavailable to the city due to the city’s lack of water-meters.
“There is an exception to the rule on water-meters if a community can demonstrate that the costs of putting the meters in would place an undue burden on the residents,” The Development Company’s Project Manager and Developer Rick Miller said.
With the rural development grant, the city would be eligible for up to 45 percent of the funding of a given project. Miller said the agency can currently commit to 20 percent.
“They said they have that funding available, but likely they can get more than 20 percent grant,” he said.
If the city is granted $1 million, with interest, user’s water rates would increase between $9 and $10; $1.5 million would increase rates by $8.40; and if the city is granted 40 percent rates would increase $7 each month, as opposed to an estimated $17 monthly increase without further grants.
“It’s hard to no look at these seriously,” Miller said. “It’s a really good opportunity for the city.”
A caveat with the loans however, is that it is a 40 year loan, that many of the councilmember’s had concerns over.
“A lot can change in 40 years,” Councilman Richard Datwyler said.
“I personally have a hard time with a 40-year loan,” Councilman Doug Burke said.
The council was informed Dec. 6 that the final cost of the project was nearly double from previous estimates, due to the estimates being from 2011 when they applied for a Community Development Block Grant. Since being granted the $400,000 block grant the original $2.5 million project estimate has yet to be reconfigured. The new estimate is roughly $5 million.
With that, Miller informed the council Dec. 20 that if they decided to wait on the water storage tank and proceed with just the well and the well house, they could still use the grant money on the project because it is still considered a “water improvement project.”
“They (Department of Commerce) would just request a letter or email from the mayor requesting that,” he said. “We’ll have to update the environmental (study) with a couple of the agencies, but that’s not a huge issue.”
He also indicated that he was informed from the United States Army Corps of Engineers that the city is on a priority list for funding as well.
For now, the council decided to table a decision on which aspects of the project to continue with and to proceed with getting a letter put together from Mayor Jason Richardson.