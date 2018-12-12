The Rigby City Council is reconsidering the installation of a water storage system on 4000 E. and 200 N. after learning that the final cost of the project is nearly double the original estimate.
Keller Associates Project Manager Marvin Fielding said when they were putting together the application for the Community Development Block Grant in 2016, they used figures from 2011. Since being granted the $400,000 grant the original $2.5 million project estimate has yet to be reconfigured. The new estimate is roughly $5 million.
“They (original estimates) did not include a well and a well house; that accounts for $1 million of that,” Fielding said. “The cost estimate at the time was to support the Block Grant application. Yes, it would have been better had that been updated.”
A frustrated Councilman Doug Burke said the mistake is inexcusable and that the numbers should have been updated beforehand.
“I’m very troubled by the engineering costs; engineering costs are always set, period,” he said. “It’s really upsetting to me, to sit here and listen to this, a $2.5 million mistake. We should’ve been updated. Why weren’t we updated of the costs?”
Of the $5 million, engineering costs accounted for 15 percent ($750,000).
The Development Company’s Project Manager and Developer Rick Miller informed the council that they have other funding options available including the possibility of obtaining an additional $36,000 from the Block Grant.
“They can increase their Block Grant a little bit,” he said. “Your other option is the DEQ (Department of Environmental Quality) loan.”
Miller said with the DEQ loan, the city could exceed the estimated $4 million for the project, whereas if they decided to go with a revenue bond for the project they would be restricted to the proposed estimate.
“If you pass a revenue bond you would have to stick to that amount,” he said.
If the city pursued the DEQ loan, there would be a $17.88 monthly increase on user’s water bill. Miller estimated that every $1 million the city gets from the loan, water bills would increase $4 per month.
“Unless somehow we manage to come up with $4.6 million and nobody gets increased,” Councilman Benson Taylor said. “But that’s not going to happen.”
Another alternative presented was to hold off on the water storage system that would save the city another $1.5 million.
“Have that expansion over there and property acquisition and maybe put of the water storage and booster station,” Mayor Jason Richardson said. “Until we figure out something different.”
Because the Block Grant application was for the water tank, Miller said he would need to find out if the city would still be able to receive the grant without the tank. He indicated that because it’s still a water improvement project the city’s chances were good.
“We’re willing to reach out to them and request that,” Miller said. “The only thing is if they do, do that then we’ll have to update the environmental (study).”
If the grant could still be supplied, the project would be roughly $1.5 million for just the well and the well house.
Before making a decision, the council requested that Fielding finalize the costs on the project without the tank and Miller find out if the Block Grant could still be applied without the water tank.
“We need to look at all the options,” Taylor said.