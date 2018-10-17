The Rigby City Council reviewed its recently completed pressurized sewer line study for the new elementary school Oct. 4 that indicated a couple upgrades would be required.
Public Works Director Mitch Bradley said it’s recommended that the waterline be upsized from 10 inches to 12 inches.
“A 10 inch line is what we were projecting the school would have to have,” Bradley said. “It would have been a cost of roughly $125,000 out of the city’s pocket to get a 12 inch there which is what we intended on taking down 200 (N.).”
The study required an upsize in the line because the “fire flows” were insufficient. Which means the school district will be required to cover the cost to upgrade the line.
Likewise, Bradley said the pressurized sewer line coming out of the city’s lift station can be a four inch line.
“The problem with that is we wouldn’t be able to tie anything into it,” he said.
Keller Associates Project Manager Marvin Fielding said if the city decided to increase the line to a six inch they could add onto the line. The estimated cost to do so is roughly $13,300.
“That leaves us open,” Bradley said.
Going with Bradley’s recommendation, the council unanimously approved to $13,300 to increase the line to a six inch.
“It seems like a good decision,” Councilman Richard Datwyler said.
In other action, Bradley informed the council that after months of negotiations and looking at several properties near 4000 E. and 200 N. he has finally reached a deal for property that will be the location of the city’s 1.5 million gallon water tank.
“I’m really, really excited about this,” Bradley said.
The property is a 1.64 acre lot that will cost $30,000 per acre. The council unanimously approved the purchase of the lot.
During the Rigby Chamber of Commerce meeting Oct. 10, Bradley said the city is still determining whether to put the tank on either the west or east side of 200 N. He said they are currently leaning towards placing it on the west side, but Central Fire District Chief Carl Anderson is pushing for it to be on the east.
The estimated cost of the tank and the construction of the booster pump station is $2.5 million. The city is submitting a request to the Idaho Department of Commerce for the release of Idaho Community Development Block Grant funds under Title I of the Housing and Community Development Act.
The Community Development Block Grant Program provides annual grants on a formula basis to states, cities and counties to develop viable urban communities by providing decent housing and a suitable living environment.
Any individual wishing to comment on the project may do so by submitting a written comment to the city by Nov. 2. The city can therefore consider the comments before submitting the request for release of funds on Nov. 5.
The detailed public notice of project can be found on page (INSERT).