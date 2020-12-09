The Rigby City Council set a minimum bid of $150,000 on a lot that was gifted to the city along Highway 48 and 4100 E.
The lot was originally donated to the city from Miles Anderson with the request that that land be made a park and named after teacher Elizabeth Thayer. Rigby planned to swap the piece of land with Hailey Creek for a plot by South Fork Elementary to create a baseball field.
“Highway 48 is really a busy road and isn’t ideal for a park,” said Public Works Director Mitch Bradley previously.
The swap ultimately could not move forward as the land had to go through other avenues of sell according to legal parameters set on donations to the city.
Kartchner Homes would have obtained the corner lot for 2.5 acres directly south of South Fork Elementary, which City Clerk Dave Swager said previously may have been developed into an apartment complex.
If the city obtains the land near the elementary school and moves forward in creating the baseball diamonds, they will be named Elizabeth Louise Thayer Park to fulfill Anderson’s wishes for the land he donated.
“We’re always booked out on the baseball diamonds so this will be a good thing to have for the city,” Bradley said.