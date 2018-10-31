The City of Rigby’s speed study on Annis Highway has officially begun and the results are coming in.
Mayor Jason Richardson said the excessive speeds that are being tallied on the Annis Highway are lower than what they have seen on Main Street, 2nd North and 3rd West. He also pointed out that the study is being conducted in an unmarked vehicle, therefore drivers are not slowing down because of an officer stationed there.
“We’re going to continue that,” he said at the Oct. 18 Rigby City Council meeting.
Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower indicated at a previous meeting that the department would place a speed trailer on the section of highway, but when they went to set it up the wires were faulty. It has since been fixed.
“It was finished up today (Oct. 18) so it will be going out,” Richardson said.
Likewise, Richardson said residents have placed homemade speed limit signs on the city’s signs that need to be removed, stating that it is illegal.
“I totally appreciate it, I love it,” he said. “But the unfortunate news is that we can’t have homemade signs put on the city signage,”
Tower said signs have also been placed on light poles and power poles.
“The fine for that is much higher than our speeding fines,” Richardson said.
No fines are set to be issued to any of the residents who placed the signs.
In other discussion, Councilman Adam Hall expressed his concerns with sofas and entertainment centers being left along the street on 2nd W.
“I’ve noticed it a lot lately,” he said. “That stuff is just sitting there and needs to be hauled away.”
Because there are multiple property owners near the dumping location, it will be difficult to pin one person with the fine for removal. To help mediate the issue, Public Works Director Mitch Bradley suggested that they speak with the landlords and inform them that their tenants are leaving furniture.
Bradley also said that he is reluctant to clear the debris because it would lead to the city having to haul off more items.
“Once we start doing that, then everybody does it (leave waste),” he said.
For the time being the city will send compliance letters to the landlords.
Similarly, Hall asked about the sidewalk program and the city’s code regarding homeowners maintaining their sidewalks.
He said there are multiple locations throughout the city that could use some repair and wondered if they should better enforce the city’s code.
Richardson however said he is disinclined to enforce the city’s sidewalk code until the city can have all of its sidewalks installed.
“For us to go out and say ‘you have to put your sidewalk in,’ without us having that,” he said. “I’d rather we get our affairs in order and then lead that way.”