Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley stated at the Rigby City Council meeting May 20 that the city and Brian Lott plan to put in a waterline down the intersection of 200 N and 4000.
According to Bradley, the plan is to put in 511 ft. of waterline down 200 N and at the intersection of 200 N and 4000 heading south for 1,320 ft. There is no current timeline for when the waterline will begin or be completed.
Lott is the owner of the property the waterline is being built on. The city has agreed to help pay for a portion of the waterline because it benefits them when it comes to developments that will be put in the area in the future.
According to Bradley, one of the main reasons the city has agreed to pay a portion of the waterline is because of the Ridge View Estates development that is down 4000, where there will be a t-section of piping for future hookups.
Bradley stated that city specs are put in place so that developments meet city standards when they are annexed into the city. However, this does not mean that developments who build under city specs will be forced into annexation.
Bradley also stated the reason this is being done is because of the Area of Impact Agreement. The Area of Impact Agreement puts stipulations on the growth in that area and what the city specs are about the development.
In an interview following the city council meeting, Bradley stated that the current cost of the pipe is yet to be determined.
During the meeting, Council member Becky Harris stated that she was not comfortable moving forward with the waterline plan because the leftover cost that the city would cover was unknown at the time.
“I would actually like to go out and get an actual bid and see what you guys are willing to spend on it,” Bradley said to the council.
Bradley stated he plans to put in a 12 inch line using C900 pipe, which is a standard pipe normally used in waterline projects.
The waterline is for future properties to be able to hook up to the city’s water services. Bradley stated that homes already within the area do not have to hookup to this waterline if they already have a well.
Lott is planning to subdivide the property and sell it off in lots once the waterline is finished.
Lott stated that he called Denning Well Drilling to see how big of a line he would need for two homes. One inch is 40 gallons a minute and a two inch line is 80 gallons a minute.
Bradley stated that the city wants to participate putting the waterline in once the project plans and cost are finalized.
The council unanimously approved that once Bradley, Lott and City Clerk Dave Swager agree upon the numbers and who will cover which costs, then they will write a letter to the council about what amount the city should cover.