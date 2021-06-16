At the Jefferson County Commissioner meeting June 7, Michael Cardwell of Rigby applied for an access permit off of 100 N, near 3700 E. The commissioners decided to table the application until the June 21 meeting.
Cardwell stated he and the three other landowners in the three 10 acre lots, near Garfield Estates, would like to have an access road to their homes.
“We’re planning on building our house there,” said Cardwell. “But our neighbors to the east and west are planning to build houses, too. It is to my understanding that when there are three houses or more there has to be a county road.”
Dist. 2 Commissioner Scott Hancock stated the problem he has is the easement. Cardwell has the 60 ft. easement, but how then are they planning to plat the land.
Jefferson County Public Works Director Dave Walrath stated the easement Cardwell has applied for has to be put in a certain way. It will be a typical right-of-way easement with a specific width.
According to Cardwell, he did get the easement agreement, and it has provisions for improvements.
“The reason we filled out this permit is we wanted to make sure that we checked off what we were supposed to do,” Cardwell said.
Jefferson County’s Prosecuting Attorney Mark Taylor stated there are a lot of issues with the plan.
“I don’t think we can make a decision without more facts,” said Taylor. “I think we need to look at our regulations and see what it says.”
“30 years ago it would have been no problem to put in another road,” Hancock said. “But now it could cause problems.”
According to Dist. 1 Commissioner Shayne Young, if the county granted him access to having a road, it would be Cardwell’s responsibility.
Cardwell rebutted by stating if there are three or more homes, it would become a public road.
“Once it becomes a public road, that would become a different discussion,” said Cardwell. “I just want to get access.”
The commissioners decided to table the variance request for another two weeks until their meeting on June 21.