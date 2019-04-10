The Rigby City Council voted to help in the costs of a waterline extending down 4000 E. to 200 N. and the new church Thursday night, with a not to exceed limit of $50,000.
Rigby Public Works Director Mitch Bradley informed the Rigby City Council during a special meeting March 28, that the waterline will now need to go down the edge of the road, after learning that a gas line stretched down the east side of the road and power lines extended down the west side. The estimated cost was roughly $250,000.
Mayor Jason Richardson indicated that Project Manager Alan Christean with the Corporation of the Presiding Bishop of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints said the church would be willing to proceed with the project, if the city is willing to help with $50,000.
“With that participation, they’ve decided to go forward with the project of putting the waterline down, if we would participate the $50,000,” he said.
Not going in to much detail, Bradley said there might be another option to placing the waterline down the edge of the road. Because nothing was certain, he didn’t detail the alternative.
“There’s more than one way that may not be the amount that we actually have to give up,” Richardson said.
Councilman Benson Taylor said he would be comfortable with the city covering 20 percent of the project, with a limit of $50,000. However, if the church finds a way to make the project cheaper, and was originally willing to pay $200,000, he does not want the city to partake in the cost if the final estimate is less than $150,000.
“They were going to pay $200,000 anyway,” he said.
If the city ends up having to pay $50,000, the council would need to open the budget.
The council unanimously approved the $50,000 and allowed Richardson to continue negotiating the contract.
During the March 28 meeting, the council decided that helping in the cost of the waterline is in the best interest of the city because of how much they have already put in the project.
The city has already paid $135,000 for an upgraded pipe, purchased property in the vicinity, received a $400,000 community block grant that has been built around the project and many of the city’s ongoing planning and zoning projects have direct ties to the development.
“That’s $400,000 that is not coming from us, but we could lose in conjunction with this,” Richardson said March 28. “Everything we’ve done around the moratorium, the area of impact agreement, the expansion out to Klim, all of that is based on this project.”