The Rigby City Council decided to proceed with having a design done for a well and well house to be built near 4000 E. and 200 N. and to hold off on the design for the water tank during the March 7 council meeting.
The Development Company’s Project Manager and Developer Rick Miller said they are concerned that if the city doesn’t decide how they will use the $400,000 Block Grant by the first meeting in April, they would risk losing it.
The Block Grant’s original purpose was to be used on the water tank, however because the project is still related to water improvement Miller said they would still be able to use the funds.
The council originally considered the installation of a water storage system on 4000 E. and 200 N. but reconsidered after learning that the final cost of the project is nearly double the original estimate.
Keller Associates Project Manager Marvin Fielding said when they were putting together the application for the Community Development Block Grant in 2016, they used figures from 2011. Since being granted the $400,000 grant the original $2.5 million project estimate has yet to be reconfigured. The new estimate is roughly $5 million.
City Clerk Dave Swager informed the council that Mayor Jason Richardson—who was absent from the meeting—indicated that he would suggest they proceed with the design for the well and well house now, and then apply for another block grant next year for the water tank.
In other action, the council approved an amendment to their contract with Keller Associates to increase the contract $6,000, to compensate additional evaluations.
Fielding said they needed to conduct additional evaluations with regards to flow rates and loading for the wastewater treatment plant study.
“We spent about $12,000, we’re asking for about half that,” he said.
Councilman Kirk Olsen’s vote to approve the increase was approved 3-2. Councilmen Doug Burke and Benson Taylor voted “no.” Councilwoman Nichole Weight was not present during the meeting.