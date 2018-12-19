The Ririe City Council approved a change order for roughly $20,000 for its road improvement project on First West but is waiting to sign the certificate of substantial completion until the contractor explains a few unauthorized expenses.
Paul Scoresby with Schiess and Associates Consulting Engineering indicated that the contractor of the project proceeded with certain improvements that in the end benefit the city, however without receiving authorization to do so.
“They decided to take out part of Osborne Street that wasn’t designated to be taken out,” he said. “That immediately triggered a bunch of extra costs.”
Additional costs came from an extra 10 tons of asphalt, 14.5 tons of road base and 24 tons of pit run. Likewise, the contractor increased the size of the side walk going into the school from six-feet to seven-feet.
“That amounted to an extra $415,” he said.
In total, there was $3,500 of unauthorized work.
Scoresby also pointed out that the completion was 18 days past the deadline.
“They let October basically waste away,” Scoresby said. “I’m not very sympathetic.”
Because of each of these reasons, Scoresby suggested that the council wait to sign the certificate of substantial completion until they can negotiate the final costs.
“You guys benefit from it, but you didn’t necessarily want it,” he said.
He suggested that the city pay half the liquidated damages and half the unauthorized work, equaling roughly $5,400.
The project was funded by a $100,000 Local Highway Technical Assistance (LHTAC) grant the city received earlier this year. Scoresby originally came to the council in December of 2017 informing them of the opportunity to receive the funding for new curb and gutter near Maverik as well as new asphalt.