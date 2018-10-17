The Clark County School District No. 161 will no longer allow buses from Jefferson County to pick up Clark County students to go to West Jefferson Schools after the Board of Trustees unanimously decided at their Sept. 11 meeting.
According to a Clark County public notice all buses will now stop at the county line.
“This policy is in accordance with Clark County School District and surrounding school district policies. Idaho State Code also prohibits school buses from transporting students who live in one school district to a different district for their education,” the notice states.
Currently some Clark County residents have students attending West Jefferson School District No. 253 schools. Parents/ guardians and their children are allowed to choose whichever Idaho school their children attend according to our nation’s school system.
During the meeting, School Board Chairman Orvin Jorgensen said they could either prohibit it or leave the policy the same. However he indicated that the loss of students to West Jefferson is currently costing the district approximately $20,000 per year.
According to minutes from the meeting, those who live in Clark County who would like the West Jefferson bus to cross into this district to pick up their children voiced their concern that this had been done for years. Two parents voiced their concern about their children who had been bullied in the district and were happier in a different school.
School District Superintendent Paula Gordon said the reason the board ultimately came to their decision was to comply with Idaho Code.
Students living in Clark County can still attend West Jefferson schools, however they will either have to transport themselves to the school or have the bus pick them up at the county line.
Gordon said the board considered grandfathering in the students currently being transported out of the county, but eventually decided against it.
“Grandfathering is a good intention, but it keeps the issue ongoing. (This issue) has to come to a head and needs to be dealt with,” Trustee Brett Murdock said.
Overall, the concern with the district’s shrinking population and future possibility of having to close schools if it continues led to the board’s decision.
“We are Trustees (of Clark County School District) which means we are entrusted with making the best decision for the county and our students,” Jorgensen said.
“Penny Stanford voiced concern that if students/families continue to leave Dubois and Clark County, the school district will close which will in turn cause the community to disappear. The community must be protected,” minutes state.