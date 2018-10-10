Clark County Clerk Pamela Barrett resigned from her position as part of a plea agreement after she plead guilty to misusing public funds by a public officer Sept. 20, when she appropriated public funds to her own use on or about Dec. 17, 2017.
Clark County Commissioner Nick Hillman said now that Barrett has resigned, residents of Clark County can submit their names to the Republican Party that will be submitted to the commissioners at an undetermined date.
After reviewing the names, the commissioners can either select a clerk, or refer it back to the Republican Party and allow them to choose.
A deadline to submit ones name and a selection date has yet to be determined.
According to the criminal complaint documents dated July 10, obtained by The Jefferson Star Sept. 19, Barrett allegedly deposited a state mileage reimbursement check in her personal checking account despite using a county owned vehicle.
She is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 16.