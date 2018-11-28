Former Clark County Clerk Pamela Barrett of Dubois was sentenced Nov. 16 to two years probation with an underlying unified sentence of two years for a felony count of misusing public moneys that she plead guilty to in September.
Seventh District Judge Bruce Pickett also ordered five days in jail and 50 hours of community service. Barrett was also sentenced to 180 days of discretionary jail time to be used, as needed, by a probation officer. The defendant will pay $406 in restitution, a fine of $100 and court costs.
According to a State of Idaho Office of the Attorney General press release, an investigation determined that Barrett had requested reimbursement for anticipated use of a personal vehicle to attend a work-related training in December of 2017.
Circumstances later changed and she used a county vehicle to attend the training. Upon receiving a reimbursement check for the previously-planned use of her personal vehicle, Barrett deposited the money into her personal checking account.
Barrett was replaced by Judith Maldonado after being sworn in on Nov. 13.